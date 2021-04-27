PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Given the mammoth 312-golfer field that teed it up for the opening round of the PGA Professionals Championship on Sunday, making the final cut to the low-70-and-ties in a field of the country's top playing professionals is no small feat.
Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee did just that by shooting a 3-over par 75 on the PGA Village's Wanamaker Course on Tuesday to finish 54 holes in 5-over 220. That puts him in a tie for 56th place, and onto the tee sheet for today's final round.
Meanwhile, 2017 champion Omar Uresti, a former member of the PGA Tour, shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take complete command at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under 200.
He leads Larkin Gross, who had the day's low round of 8-under 64, and Ben Cook (70) by eight shots.
While it looks like Uresti's tournament to lose, the big drama will be to see who finishes in the top 20 and earns a spot in the season's second major tournament, next month's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
The 20th spot after Tuesday's round was at even-par 215.
Despite playing the third and fourth holes in 3-over (bogey, double-body), Mabee turned in 1 over 37 thanks to birdies on the second and seventh holes. After a bogey on the par-4 14th hole, and a birdie on the par-3 16th, he was still 1-over heading to 18, but finished with a costly double-bogey on the difficult finishing hole, to fall some-15 spots in the standings.