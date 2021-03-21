The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday.
Drury hockey’s Zackary Lillie had laced up his skates each-and-every year since he was two years old.
His 14-year streak of competing on the ice was put into question after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but he successfully made it 15-straight years with the help of the the county’s hockey programs and the Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Players take a break during the Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The program brings players from all the different county teams together to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
The Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins brings players from all the different county teams together and to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires. Players from local high schools play on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Players take a break during the Hockey Together program with the Berkshire Bruins on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The program brings players from all the different county teams together to play hockey three times a week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
“COVID-19 has thrown us curve balls, but we were patient and thank god The Club decided to lay ice,” said Matt Sheehy, chair of the executive committee for the Berkshire Bruins youth hockey program. “It has gone better than we anticipated.”
Kids of all ages had the opportunity to get time on the ice and the high schoolers were provided 50 minutes three times a week.
“Let’s go play some hockey,” Lillie said of his reaction after getting the approval to play. “We’re all competitive and this was a good chance to have some fun.”
The Berkshire Bruins, Berkshire Black Bears and Berkshire Rattlers joined forces to make this possible for kids everywhere in the county.
“We’ve wanted to collaborate for some time,” Sheehy said. “This year presented us the opportunity and Pittsfield being right in the middle [of the county] really helps.
“It is great to get the kids together and Dan Kearns [rink manager at The Club] has created a wonderful environment to get kids on the ice safely.”
Roughly 200 kids, throughout all age groups, signed up to partake in the league. High Schoolers spent their time playing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 pickup games.
“It was nice to play after having so many doubts and not playing for so long,” Wahconah’s Holden Kotelnicki said. “It can get pretty competitive, but it is fun to play around with kids you’ve known your whole life.”
There was hope that some sort of season could begin after Christmas, but that was also pushed due to a rise in cases. In fact, some players even began to pick up other hobbies.
“I started skiing and that was pretty fun,” McCann Tech’s Zachary Gaylord said. “I am glad to be back on the ice, I didn’t think I would play hockey at all.”
While it was the Jets and Sharks, not the Warriors, Blue Devils and Eagles, two months on the ice was an opportunity to work on the craft.
“Winning isn’t as important here,” Gaylord said. “I’m just focusing on improving and I don’t want to be out of hockey shape headed into next year.”
Two shortened periods were followed by a penalty shot competition, with Kotelnicki in net, before calling it a day.
“We were all looking forward to getting on the ice,” he said. “We just wanted to play and [the guidelines] weren’t a big deal.”
Players geared up in their cars and had reserved spaces by the rink to put on skates.
“Not having [the comradery] in the locker room, that is the big part we still miss,” Kotelnicki said. “Hopefully next year we’ll be fully back, but for now, we’re making the best of it.”
As a lifelong Pittsfield resident, Jake gravitates to the nearest field or park. He joined The Eagle as a paperboy in 2005 and worked his way up, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. He's on The Eagle's express desk and is found on Twitter @JMendel94.