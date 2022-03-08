LEE — Stars shine on the postseason stage and Caroline Maloney was the brightest of them all on Tuesday night.
The Lee senior went supernova, finishing with 46 points as the Wildcats vanquished the Tigers from the MIAA Division V State Tournament with a 67-53 win in the Round of 16.
Maloney outscored Douglas 24-21 in the first half.
“You don’t think of someone having a performance like that... but wow...,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said while reflecting on Maloney’s performance. “She was on fire and I was just trying to stay out of the way and let her do her thing.”
The tip-off was slated for 7:30 but the action didn’t get going for another 2 minutes, 56 seconds, as the scoreboard was stuck at 0-0. Maloney missed her first two shots beyond the arc but found herself an open look with a jab step for the first trey of the game.
The 11th-seeded Tigers pressed on the defensive end to prevent Maloney from heating up beyond the arc. The issue, however, was that she was already on fire. The next time down the court was her second of 11 made 3-point shots in the game and it forced Douglas into a timeout not four minutes into the game.
Ari Hall found Brianna Kelly on a nice inbounds play to give the Wildcats an 11-1 lead. Hall and Kelly each had six assists for No. 5 Lee and Maloney was the benefactor on most of them. Hall found Maloney on a jumper before her third trey of the game made the score 16-5.
“It’s really all of us together,” Maloney said of the performance. “We cheer each other on and it goes back and forth. I’ll make a 3 and that gives us energy on defense.”
Lee’s half court defense stifled the Tigers, but a few turnovers by the Wildcats, and five-straight points from Morgan Berthiaume (team-high 19 points), kept the visitors above water, trailing 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The score was idle for nearly three minutes to begin the second, before Berthiaume cut the deficit to three with another trey. Maloney quickly repaired the damage with a free throw and another triple. The Wildcats were back in business — until Berthiaume hit her third 3-pointer in the first half. The volley continued the next time down the court as Kelly found Maloney, who extended the lead to 23-18 with three minutes left until the break.
Maloney was up to 15 points and she still wasn’t ready to settle down. Hall found her in the corner to make it 28-18. Next time down the court it was Kelly to find Maloney, also in the left corner. As if she was a boxer lulling her opponent to sleep with jabs, Maloney then slipped to the right corner, the cherry on top of three-straight long balls.
“I loved every single minute of it,” Maloney said of what could be her last home game in a Lee uniform. “Usually I get points on the fast break, but tonight it was the passing — the ball moves faster than anyone.”
She needed less than one minute into the second half to get back to her old tricks, knocking down a trey that forced Douglas into a timeout with the Wildcats leading suddenly 39-21.
Mia Puleri took a charge and the Tigers were already at five fouls not four minutes into the third quarter.
“Our defense helps a lot,” Maloney said. “We all just play hard from start-to-finish and it is the key for everything. We work on it every day and I feel it’s our strong point.”
The Wildcats welcomed Emma Puleri back to the lineup after she missed four games with an injury. The senior scored seven points and captured four rebounds. She did most of her work in the fourth quarter, scoring on a drive to the hoop to begin the frame before hitting a trey in the right corner to give Lee a 58-47 advantage.
Luck hasn’t necessarily been on Lee’s side as on the night Emma Puleri returns, fellow senior Carina Brown was not in the lineup.
“Honestly, with all we have to deal with, games every other day and not being real deep, all these kids have stepped up,” Rick Puleri said. “Caroline, for the last two months, she’s really stepped up and has been our leading scorer for the last 15 games.”
If one play defined Maloney’s performance, it came with 1:12 left on the clock. The Wildcats were one stop away from icing an 11-point advantage and Maloney was defending atop the key.
The Tigers flicked the ball around looking for a shot on the perimeter, but Maloney had other ideas. She tipped it to herself before pushing it down the court and to the rim, while blocking out the defender with her body.
Maloney sealed the game with the defense-to-offense philosophy that has the Wildcats charging into the D-V Elite Eight. Lee has won six of its last seven games and Maloney has averaged 26 points per game since the Wildcats began their Western Mass. tournament run on Feb. 21 against Duggan.
The Wildcats will play No. 3 Hopedale, which topped No. 14, David Prouty, 69-40 on Tuesday. The MIAA State Tournament Round of Eight showdown will likely take place later this week, but a time and date were not available at press deadline.
Maloney was asked if she plans to change anything about her routine based on recent success, but she’s sticking with what has worked.
“One of the things I do before every game, my mom hugs me three tight squeezes and that’s it,” she said, “that’s what works.”