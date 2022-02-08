LEE — Caroline Maloney and the Wildcats are proving that buzzer-beaters don’t have to come in the fourth quarter to flip a game on its head.
With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Maloney parlayed a two-for-one opportunity into six points as the Lee girls leapfrogged previously undefeated Easthampton 59-47 on Tuesday night.
The score was tied at 37 when Maloney pushed down the floor with roughly 40 seconds left in the frame. The senior looked up and noticed she could sap some clock, but also recognized a clear path to the basket.
“We just have to trust each other,” Maloney said of her decision to drive to the rim. “I feel like I trust them and they trust me... Just seeing the open shot and going for it.
“It could’ve been any of us and I know my teammates would’ve done the same thing.”
Maloney drove through the lane and the Eagle defense over-pursued, but the forward absorbed the blow before dropping in the shot — with a foul — giving Lee a 3-point lead.
The Wildcats neutralized Easthampton’s next possession and Maloney recovered the ball with less than four seconds on the clock, charging as far as she could get before letting it rip near half-court.
“It just boosts all of our confidence,” Maloney said after nailing the shot at the buzzer from center court. “The energy was there and we knew we could finish out the fourth quarter.”
The metaphorical gut-punch had the Eagles (15-1) gasping for air as Maloney’s burst was the first crack in shattering the perfect season.
“They played with a ton of heart and made some good plays at key times,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “Before the game and even at halftime, we talked about staying even throughout the entire game and they did a great job of that.
“That was a big shot in terms of momentum and giving us energy.”
Maloney scored 18 points and brought down four boards, terrorizing the Eagles with 15 points over the game’s final 16 minutes. Emma Puleri was the night’s leading scorer with 22 points, pumping life into Lee’s offense with at least five points in three of four quarters.
The Wildcats maintained their 43-37 lead more than a minute into the fourth quarter as Ari Hall took a charge to keep Easthampton’s offense out of rhythm. While Hall didn’t score on the night, she created a handful of turnovers, including two late in the first that helped Lee build an early 11-8 lead.
“She is a really good defender who makes smart plays,” Rick Puleri said of Hall. “She reads well, has great angles and understands it all.”
Brianna Kelly, who closed with a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, took command of the ship early in the fourth quarter with back-to-back buckets, pushing Lee’s lead to 47-37 with less than six minutes left in the game.
“She’s been playing really well and honestly, she’s been sitting on a big game and that is what I’ve been telling my coaches,” Rick Puleri said. “She’s a competitor and we need [performances like tonight] from her, when she can do that we are a much tougher team.”
Mia Puleri got the ball into Kelly to make it a 10-point ball game and served as a mismatch creator down low with four points and four assists.
The Wildcats were the first team to clip the Eagles and knew it was possible after coming close in the first meeting. Despite the loss on Jan. 25, Lee held Easthampton to 32 points, the lowest total of the year by 16 points.
“I think just knowing we lost, we could’ve played better and knew that coming into this game,” Maloney said. “Easthampton is a good team and I think we all enjoy that competition.”
The competition will continue to heat up for the Wildcats, who now have the best record inside the Franklin West (5-0) and are 10-3 on the year.
“I think having that snowball rolling, once we start we can’t stop,” Maloney said of the team’s five-game winning streak.
Lee will play at Southwick on Thursday before ending the regular season with home games against Monument Mountain, McCann Tech and Lenox next week.