DALTON — Wahconah boys soccer coach Kevin Boino wasn’t kidding when he said that his team’s mantra of late has revolved around making things interesting.
The Warriors, and specifically Ryan Marauszwski, waited until the closing minutes of Wednesday’s Round of 16 game to put away Nantucket High in the Division IV state tournament with a 4-3 win.
“Our motto the past couple of games has basically been ‘let’s make it interesting,” Boino said after Marauszwski punched in a Brody Calvert pass in the 79th minute. “As a coach, it is tough on the blood pressure but hey, a win is a win and I am proud of these guys.”
It was an uphill battle for No. 8 Wahconah after Nantucket captured the lead in the 44th minute on a goal from senior Yeison Gregorio. Trailing 3-2, the Warriors turned to Luciano Canino to even the score.
Canino ended the match with two goals, one on each side of the break. In the first half, Brayden Astore popped a ball over a cluster of players and found Canino all alone in front of the net. Canino flipped the ball off his head and into the net, giving Wahconah an early 1-0 lead. In the second half, down by one, Canino went from using his head to using his foot.
Sean Kays found a streaking Canino with a pass in the 54th minute. It was all about timing for Canino, as the Nantucket goalie worked his way out of the box, focused on stopping the ball. Canino, however, waited for a lunge from the keeper before pushing it right by him to even the score at three.
“I am proud of these guys, they fought back every inch of the way,” Boino said. “It was a good game by both teams.”
Canino’s first goal was the only action for the first 27 minutes, but that changed as Calvert and Marauszwski connected for the first time. Unlike the game-winner, Marauszwski passed the ball up to Calvert, who seemed to spend a large portion of the match behind the Whaler defense. Wahconah was rolling with a 2-0 lead with time dwindling in the first half.
“This team is something special and we’ve been great all season,” Calvert said. “When we went up 2-0 I knew something was going to happen and we finished the job.”
Nantucket’s day started with a 7:10 a.m. roll call and a 7:40 a.m. boat departure before a 9 a.m. bus ride in order to make a 4 p.m. kickoff. With all that in mind, the Whalers weren’t going to stop after 28 minutes.
“There was a lot of effort and planning,” Nantucket coach Richard Brannigan II said. “It’s fun, our guys are used to traveling, but this was an exceptional distance for an exceptional game.”
Most of Nantucket’s first-half shots came from outside of the goalie box and Wahconah keeper Zack Flaherty made 10 of his 16 saves in the first 40 minutes.
“All I ask is for the guys to compete from whistle to whistle and I was worried we would have those sea legs, or bus legs,” Brannigan said. “The guys fell into a hole and we dug ourselves out of it.
“I didn’t think we deserved to be in the hole we found ourselves in. We hit the post twice in the first half and we grew into the game, which is all I want the guys to do.”
Nantucket found its rhythm once the Whalers began pushing the ball deeper into Wahconah’s side of the field. Gregorio popped in a loose ball to get the visitors on the board with 12 minutes left in the first half.
The tides completely turned when Nantucket received a free kick around midfield in the 38th minute. The ball was sent on a line and needed just one bounce — and a deflection off the head of a Wahconah defenseman — to find the back of the net. Suddenly, the score was even as both teams stepped off the pitch for intermission.
“2-2 at the half, we just stayed composed and wanted to win the second half,” Calvert said.
“We moved guys around a little bit to get some new energy out there,” Boino said of the second-half game plan. “We were running a little slow and that is why we went down 3-2. Guys off the bench stepped up and brought energy to the field.”
It is a long road back home for the Whalers. A four-hour bus ride and a night at a hotel followed the game. The team will board a boat to return home on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the Warriors are circling Saturday.
Wahconah will make a trip to Westhampton for a match against top-seeded Hampshire Regional, which has outscored opponents 8-1 through two D-IV tournament games. A time for the quarterfinal match between Hampshire and Wahconah was not available at the press deadline.