Marc Levesque expects the transition to head golf professional at the Wyantenuck Country Club to be seamless.
Levesque is the new head pro at the Great Barrington club. He replaces the late Tom Sullivan, who tragically lost his life in an accident during a violent thunderstorm back in October. Levesque had been Sullivan’s assistant since 2018.
“Without a doubt,” he said. “Sully had asked me, three years ago now, to kind of come back to Wyantenuck to essentially be the pro-in-waiting, so to speak, to sort of groom me as to the operation and what happens here at the club. Tom definitely provided a really easy path for that, working with him and having him be my mentor through all that.”
Wyantenuck president Richard Kelly announced the promotion of Levesque a week ago.
“The club is very pleased Marc is stepping in after some challenging circumstances,” Kelly said in the statement. “He has been an effective team member and the Club was fortunate to have him in place, and now he follows in his friend and mentor’s footsteps.”
The new head pro at Wyantenuck will begin his official duties when the new golf season begins in April.
Levesque, a Lenox native, has been in the golf industry for 35 years. His first stop was the former Cranwell Golf Club in Lenox. He has been the head professional at the former Egremont Country Club in Great Barrington, and Columbia Country Club in Claverack, N.Y. Levesque, 55, has also worked at Stockbridge Golf Club and Skyline Country Club in Lanesborough.
Levesque is currently the vice president of the Northeast New York PGA of America Chapter, and has been a member of the NENYPGA since 2000. He also plays competitively in the region.
“As each year went on, he passed off more stuff on me to take care of, duties the head professional would take care of,” Levesque said. “Tournament operations and things along those lines. Tom put a great deal of faith in me, but also was there to kind of guide me along the way as well. He definitely set the ground work up for me well, so I think the transition will be fairly seamless.”
Levesque said that there won’t be much in the way of any major changes to golf at Wyantenuck. It could be more like trimming around the edges.
“The club certainly wants me to put my own stamp and my own take on things when it comes to some of the events here, some of the programs we’ll be doing,” Levesque said. “Just to add to what was already here. Wyantenuck has such a tremendous golf tradition. Tom only brought that up to an incredible level. Things I add to it is trimming around what has already been a phenomenal golf facility.”
In 2018, Sullivan was inducted into the Northeast New York PGA Hall of Fame. At 71, Sullivan had spent his life in the golf industry, the last two decades as the resident pro at Wyantenuck.
“When you follow somebody like Sully, you’ve got enormous shoes to fill. His influence and his presence in the golf community, not only here at the club, throughout the state of Massachusetts and even in New York state, where our PGA section originates from is a huge shadow to follow,” Levesque said. “You can only hope you do him proud by following along the great example he laid out for me.”