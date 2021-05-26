LEE — Scoring runs against the Pittsfield is quickly becoming one of the toughest challenges for high school baseball teams throughout Berkshire County.
Wednesday marked Pittsfield’s fourth-straight shutout and second-straight no-hitter as Christian Marchbanks was nearly perfect, striking out nine batters as the Generals defeated the Wildcats 8-0. The game was called after five-plus innings of action due to lightning in the area.
“Once Christian got into his rhythm he just filled up the strike zone, which is good to see,” said Seamus Morrison, who is in his sixth year coaching Pittsfield baseball. “We’ve talked a lot about philosophy, especially this year with the pitch count.
“We’re just getting [our pitchers] to learn that every pitch doesn’t have to be perfect and you have a defense behind you to help out.”
Marchbanks struck out the side in the bottom of the first, but ran into some trouble in the second. Two walks and a hit batter had the bases loaded with one out.
However, catcher Owen Kroboth picked off the runner at first for the second out.
“Yesterday was one of those days of practice where we worked on pick-offs,” Morrison said. “After not having a season last year a lot a lot of the nuances of the game are either forgotten, or the guys are a little rusty.
“Once you get going in practice, these are really good athletes, so it just takes a few days of practice to get back to it.”
Runners remained at second and third with two outs, but Marchbanks forced a grounder to second and Chase Racine made a nice scoop on the throw to first to retire the side.
It was smooth sailing from there as Marchbanks retired nine of the next 11 batters he faced before the game was called.
The Pittsfield bats made a dent in the scoreboard early as Kroboth crushed a double to deep-left field with one out in the first inning, scoring Jake Taylor for the game’s first run.
Racine plated Kroboth with a single to right, giving Pittsfield a 2-0 lead.
Pittsfield’s next six runs all came in the fourth inning. Seven Generals reached base before the Wildcats recorded an out.
Marchbanks, Kroboth, Owen Gutzmer and Luke Mele all plated runs in the frame and Taylor added a two-run single, giving the Generals the 8-0 lead.
“The guys are getting more at bats and more comfortable at the plate,” Morrison said after seven of his nine starters recorded hits in the game. “Early in the year was a lot of anxiety, getting out on the front foot. Now, they’re hitting through the ball and keeping their weight back.”
Lightning literally struck with one out in the top of the sixth inning, forcing a 30-minute delay. With rain still coming down, the teams returned to the field and Aidan Hillard hit a single for Pittsfield, but then the game was officially called as lightning struck again.
Pittsfield is cooking with Crisco eight games into the season. Eddie Mullen tossed a no hitter on Monday and the Generals are riding a four-game winning streak in which they outscored opponents 29-0.
The Generals welcome Hoosac Valley to Pellerin Field at Clapp Park on Friday as they look to make it five straight wins. Meanwhile, Lee will look to get back on track on Friday with a home game against Drury.
———
Pittsfield 200 600 — 8 11 1
Lee 000 00x — 0 0 4
Marchbanks and Kroboth. Naventi (4 2/3), Redstone (1) and Boomsma. W — Marchbanks. L — Naventi. 2B — P 1 (Kroboth).