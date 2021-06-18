PITTSFIELD — For Pittsfield, it was mission accomplished.
"You've got to win the first one in order to get to the last [game]," Pittsfield coach Seamus Morrison said after the third-seeded Generals knocked off No. 14 Amherst-Pelham 12-3 Friday afternoon on Buddy Pellerin Field at Clapp Park. "Now, we're off and running."
"I was happy I was able to pitch this game and then put us into the next round," said Pittsfield's Christian Marchbanks. "It's good that we can get to the next round now, and I'm looking forward to seeing Eddie [Mullin] pitch on Monday."
There were two chapters to this first-round story. One was the Pittsfield offense that pounded out 13 hits in seven innings. That output included a solo home run by Chase Racine and a 3-for-4 day for Patrick Rindfuss, who was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. Rindfuss had an RBI double in the third inning, an RBI single in the fourth and an RBI triple in the sixth.
The other chapter of the story was authored by Marchbanks. The senior right hander took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ended up surrendering only that fifth-inning single to the Hurricanes' Spencer Waite. In 6 1/3 innings, only four Hurricane batters put a ball in play against Marchbanks and only Waite's ground ball single up the middle reached the outfield. Marchbanks struck out 15, walked three and hit a batter. He struck out the side in the first and second innings, and struck out two in each of the next four innings. Marchbanks walked Thatcher Rudnick to open the seventh, but after striking out Ryan Schneider, Morrison made the change.
Josh Lennon retired the final two batters to end the game.
"Talk about a kid, one through seven, he got stronger as the game went on," Amherst-Pelham coach Jeff Gladu said. "He had command of four pitches. You don't see that at this level. For him, when he struggled with the fastball he was able to go to his off-speed and throw them for strikes. One of the at-bats against [Hurricane catcher Nate] Mills, he really went deep into his arsenal. Nate kept fouling off fastballs, but he pulled a nice little slurve there to get him out."
It was a bit of a slow start for the Generals, who managed one hit in the first two innings. That was a two-out triple to right-center by Jake Taylor. Mullin ended the inning when he flied to Waite in center. That was a story in the first two innings as the seven PHS hitters put the ball in the air but only Taylor's hit the ground.
"The first time through, we were definitely ahead of it, and that's why we popped it up so much," said Rindfuss. "Then we started to stay back and hit line drives. I think that led to our success."
Pittsfield took the lead for keeps with five runs on four hits and an error in the third inning. The Generals sent nine hitters to the plate, and Racine's two-run double was a key blow in the inning. Racine, Taylor and Mullin all had two hits each.
Pittsfield, now 10-4, will play in the quarterfinals Monday at home against either sixth-seeded Westfield (8-4) or No. 11 Chicopee Comp (5-6). That score was not reported at press time. Amherst-Pelham finishes up 0-15.
———