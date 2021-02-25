DALTON — Maria Gamberoni admits that when she became the starting point guard for the Wahconah girls basketball team as a freshman, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball never crossed her mind.
Even as a senior, becoming the No. 1 scorer was not on her to-do list.
“No,” she said. “No, never in a million years as a freshman did I ever think that any of this was going to happen.”
Gamberoni needed three points to pass Meghan de los Reyes, the former Meghan Vaughan, to become the top girls’ scorer in Wahconah history. The senior scored her team’s first four points, and when she caught a pass from teammate Noelle Furlong for an open layup less than two minutes into the game, Gamberoni did it.
Gamberoni had eight of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter as Wahconah sprinted out to an 18-point lead en route to a 58-23 win over Mount Everett on Thursday night.
While the Wahconah standout might not have not thought this night would ever have happened, Gamberoni’s coach said she had no doubts.
“She could have done this last year,” Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. “But she’s selfless. She is humble. She is all about her teammates and not about herself, and makes everyone around her better. I’m happy that she got it, although I would say the recognition of it is certainly not what she’s after.
“She’s the best player I’ve ever coached, but she’s also one of the most selfless, greatest teammates I’ve ever coached.”
dmberoni had nobody around her when she scored. The game was stopped briesly to recognize the event.
Quite often, when players get their record-setting points, they say they thought about how those points would be scored. Did Gamberoni toss and turn a little the night before thinking about how she would set the record?
“No. I just come out here and play,” she said, adding that the best part of getting the record was getting it quickly.
“Definitely. I don’t want to be thinking about that, I want to be thinking more about the game,” Gamberoni said, “and get it over with so I could play my game.”
Wahconah scored the first eight points of the game as the Eagles went 0 for 2 with three turnovers. That forced coach Amanda Colpack to call time out. It didn’t help too much as the Warriors came out of the timeout and Furlong drained a 3-point shot that started a 15-3 run. It was 23-5 after one quarter.
If Mount Everett held out any hope of making a comeback, Wahconah dashed them quick. Furlong hit the first hoop of the second quarter and Gamberoni scored on back-to-back treys, making it 31-5. The rest of the game was academic.
“She didn’t even know” she was nearing the record, Kay said. “Actually the other night, I didn’t think she was going to drop 31 the other night, but I didn’t realize how close she was and frankly, she didn’t either. It would have been more appropriate for her to get it the other night, because she would have walked off the floor not knowing she had it.”
Gamberoni laughed when reminded that one of her former Wahconah classmates and the head men’s coach at Division I UMass Lowell are the only Wahconah basketball players with more points than she has.
“I just like to take it one game at a time,” she said with a smile. “I don’t want to think about it. Obviously, in this season anything can happen and it can end at any day. I don’t want to think too far ahead.”
———
WAHCONAH (58)
Taylor 1-0-3, Furlong 5-0-12, Eberwein 1-2-4, Belcher 2-0-6, M. Gamberoni 6-2-17, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski -0-2, Quinto 1-0-2, Barry 1-0-2, Wigington 3-0-6, Mason 2-0-4. Totals 23-4-58.
MOUNT EVERETT (23)
Sarnacki 2-0-5, Ngoy Nkulu 2-0-4, Steuernagle 3-0-6, Devoti 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Ullrich 1-0-3, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 2-1-5. Totals 10-1-23.