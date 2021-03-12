Twelve months ago, college athletes across the United States got the word that their spring sports seasons were going to be canceled.
"It's been a long year, a really long year," MCLA athletic director Laura Mooney said on the day that the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference announced that it would be holding a spring season for its athletes. It might be somewhat of a non-traditional season, but it is a season.
"How crazy is that?" Mooney asked rhetorically, when it was mentioned that the announcement to play comes on the first anniversary of the stoppage. "We were giving a disappointing meeting this time last year to baseball and softball players who were supposed to be get on a plane, like the next day.
"It's nice to be able to turn around and realize that we've made progress in the last year."
The announcement by the eight MASCAC presidents and commissioner Angela Baumann came shortly after 9 a.m. The first paragraph of the release states that the presidents "have approved a plan to have competition for the spring sports of baseball, men's golf, women's lacrosse, softball and men's and women's outdoor track and field."
MCLA also sponsors the sports of men's lacrosse and tennis, and both will have short seasons as well.
"It is our intention to have these athletic events as long as the conditions allow us to move forward safely," Baumann said in the statement. "The MASCAC office and eight MASCAC presidents will be monitoring practices and competition to ensure the continued health and safety of our student-athletes and staff."
It is going to be a very, very quick turnaround for at least one MCLA program. The men's lacrosse team, which made its debut as a varsity sport in 2020, played four of its scheduled 12 games then before everything was shut down. Now, coach Kevin Pezanowski will begin his second season with a six-game schedule.
The Trailblazers play in the North Atlantic Conference for lacrosse, and will play three NAC foes two times. MCLA will open on March 20 at Northern Vermont-Lyndon, and will host Husson on March 27.
Men's tennis is also in the NAC, and it will play three matches against conference teams. That starts April 3, against SUNY-Delhi.
The baseball and softball seasons will play 24-game conference schedules. There will be doubleheaders Fridays and Saturdays, with Sundays used for a rain day. The first doubleheader would be, say on the road, and the second would be in North Adams. Mooney said that any doubleheaders rained out would not be made up.
The baseball team opens play on Friday, March 26 at Fitchburg State, and will host Fitchburg on Saturday, March 27. MCLA softball hosts Fitchburg on March 26, and will travel on the 27th.
"Obviously, our spring athletes are really excited," Mooney said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "They lost out with the stop of the season last year, so they're very excited to have the opportunity to get out there. They know it's a limited number of games in comparison to a full schedule, but they're really thankful and grateful that they get to have this opportunity."
Mooney did say, however, that as happy as she was to have spring sports going, any effort to have MCLA's fall sports teams playing in any kind of truncated schedule format was not going to happen. There wasn't going to be a formal MASCAC spring season for fall sports, but schools could have had the option to play games
"I broke the news [Thursday night] that our fall sports won't be playing against outside competition, which is an institutional decision, based on an announcement that the MASCAC put out in January," Mooney said. "I feel bad for soccer and volleyball, since they're not going to be able to get outside games in. They're going to do some intrasquad scrimmages with uniforms, scoreboard, you name it to try and really match the experience."
With the spring schedules posted, Mooney said the next step is to prepare for a fall sports season that replicates what is traditionally done.
"We're moving forward like it's going to be back to normal," the MCLA athletic director said. "We're literally just going over schedules, preseason dates, all the usual scenarios for the fall. We are extremely hopeful that we'll be in a place where we can compete with full schedules as we normally could."