The Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference is the first Division III conference in New England to officially commit to having a full fall sports schedule of competition.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” MASCAC commissioner Angela Baumann said. “This has been tremendously difficult as an administrator and astronomically difficult for our student athletes. I am absolutely thrilled that we are able to do this safely.”
That means MASCAC will sponsor a slate of fall sports in football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s golf, field hockey and volleyball. MCLA, a member of MASCAC, does not compete in football and field hockey.
Not only did the athletes in these sports not compete during the Fall, 2020 season, but MASCAC officials elected not to sponsor a Fall season in the Spring. So, when these athletes hit the fields or gyms for the start of the 2021 fall season, it will mark the first time since November, 2019, that some of them competed in the sport that brought them to their respective colleges.
“The MASCAC Presidents commend the athletic departments throughout the conference for their thoroughness in finding a path forward for our student-athletes to compete,” said Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President James Birge, Chair of the MASCAC Council of Presidents. “We look forward to seeing our student-athletes back competing in the fall and doing it safely.”
Baumann said that the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel started shining in the spring, as most MASCAC schools were able to play. MCLA had its spring seasons end abruptly because of COVID-19 issues on the campus in North Adams. Massachusetts Maritime played eight-game baseball and softball schedules. The rest of the conference managed league-only seasons, with postseason play and possible NCAA Division III tournament bids.
“We were able to have championships for all of our spring sports,” Baumann said. “I am very excited for those student athletes.”
Baumann said that while the conference is looking forward to a complete fall season, some of what it might look like is still to be determined. It hasn’t been finalized if the schedules will include conference and non-conference contests, or if spectators will be allowed to attend games.
“Every campus is a little biosphere, so to speak, and so it’s a little different from high school athletics and even professional athletics. Each campus has a community that they’re regularly testing and protecting. We are definitely hopeful to be able to do something with our fans in the fall,” she said. “I think it’s just going to be as things evolve with the vaccine and with our campus communities, we’ll know more in the fall.”