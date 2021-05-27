PITTSFIELD — The Country Club of Pittsfield was buzzing from dawn till dusk as 97 golfers competed at the Mass. Open Qualifier on Thursday.
David Pastore, from Stamford, Conn., was the tournament's big winner, finishing with a four-under 67 — the day's best score.
Pastore broke out to a hot start by scoring a birdie on four of the first five holes. He maintained a score of four-under until a bogey on 13, a par-3, dropped him to 3-under.
He went back to his consistent ways with pars on the next four holes and entered the 18th tee box in a two-way tie for first with Weston Golf Club's Max Hutter.
Pastore, though, started how he ended, scoring a birdie to solely claim the top spot. He was one of just five golfers to birdie the second hole and one of eight golfers to birdie the first hole.
Haverhill Golf & Country Club's Will Grady finished in third, shooting 2-under 69. Behind Grady was a flock of five golfers sitting at 1-under 70. Both Hutter and Grady are amateur players.
The final two golfers to make the cut finished the day shooting an even-71. In total, five of the top-10 golfers to all qualify for the Mass. Open were from out-of-state. That 1-under crew includes John Stoltz, a former New York golfer now playing out of Tampa, Fla. Stoltz has had success the past playing at the Country Club of Pittsfield, qualifying for the Mass. Open in 2013.
Thomas Fraser, of Berkshire Hills Country Club, was the lowest scoring local, finishing with a 3-over 74. Michael Altobello, from Wyantenuck Country Club, finished 4-over 75.
Fraser had a 7:40 a.m. tee time, but started strong, with birdies on holes 1, 3 and 6. However a double-bogie on 2 hurt him going into the back-9 at 1-over 36. Bogies on 16 and 17 hindered as well, before Fraser saved a birdie on the 18th green with a long putt to finish just three shots out of qualification.
Altobello bogied three of his first four holes and was fighting it all day. Still, he had two of his three birdies on the back-9, including one on the par-3 13th.
Matt Gilardi and CCoP assistant professional Tom Sennett were the lowest-scoring members of host club, each trailed Altobello with a 5-over 76.
"I was just excited," Gilardi said of competing at his home course. "You feel comfortable and you know the ins and outs of everything.
"You don't want to be overly aggressive. In tournaments, you want to dial it back a little bit and keep the ball in play. Hit greens and you're good-to-go from there."
Gilardi added that the 12th hole is one of the harder holes in the county and the statistics back up the statement. Only four birdies were made on the par-four, tied for the second-lowest birdie total on a given hole. Five players shot worse than a double bogey — the most of any hole on the day.
"The changes made on the back nine, especially 14 and 15," Gilardi said of other holes that stand out on the course.
Taconic Golf Club's Ryan Kangas was 7-over 78 and Justin Kumpulanian, also of Taconic, was 8-over 79. CCoP's Paul Gilardi also shot 8-over 79, rounding out the local golfers.
Thursday marked the return of the Mass. Open, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 was the first year the event was cancelled since World War II.
The event's top-10 finishers, and ties, advanced to the 72-hole main event at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg, slated for June 14.