There will be sports this winter, at least if the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has the last say.
Of course, the EEA does not make the final call, that will come down to individual leagues and school committees, likely over the next week. The MIAA has previously decreed Dec. 14 as opening day for winter sports practices or tryouts, but with an increase in cases state-wide and full-remote learning locally, ultimate decisions are still forthcoming.
What the EEA has done, is firm up their guidance in the Workplace Safety and Reopening Standards for Businesses and Other Entities Providing Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities.
Beyond that mouthful, the office released an updated look at its standards and directions on Thursday evening, to go effective on Sunday. Much of what was released simply reiterated what was presented in the initial wave of guidance in November.
The full release can be read on the Mass.Gov website.
However, the new bits involve who, how and how many will be allowed to witness competitions in person.
SPECTATORS
Perhaps the biggest news from the new guidance is that, in some capacity, fans will be allowed to attend games this winter.
For outdoor competitions, the surface or playing area is limited to 25 players at one time, and the surrounding area is limited to 50 additional people (excluding coaches, referees, staff). Those 50 must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.
The guidance reminds that "road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events are not permitted until Phase IV."
For indoor competitions, like basketball games and swim meets, the 25-player limit remains.
As for fans, the viewing area must allow for social distancing. If that is the case, then the number of fans, players, coaches, referees and staff may not exceed 40 percent of the facility's maximum occupancy. Social distancing and masks must be utilized.
Per the release, "Spectators are limited to two adults (parents/guardians or chaperones) and siblings of a participating player."
TRAVEL
The EEA stops just short of banning inter-state travel for competition altogether, deferring to Gov. Charlie Baker and state's guidance on those matters.
It does read that out-of-state travel is strongly discouraged. Low Risk sports "must strictly comply with all applicable travel restrictions and requirements of the home state and destination state."
If the states allow, the EEA appears to give a cautious green light to Nordic competitions at Prospect Mountain in Vermont, or nearby New York high school swim teams competing against their regular Berkshire League foes.
They do, however, strictly forbid Moderate and High-Risk sports from competing against non Massachusetts teams. There will be no Mount Greylock vs. Mount Anthony (Bennington, Vt.) basketball played this winter.
MASKS AND LOCKER ROOMS
Further guidance issued by the EEA makes mask-wearing mandatory for almost all participants, with the exception of swimmers in the water and low risk sports that allow a maintained distance of at least 14 feet during play. This 14-foot rule exception does include runners, and therefore presumably skiers. Exceptions are also made for those with documented medical conditions or disabilities.
According to the release, "Participants for all sports must wear facial coverings on the bench or sidelines at all times and in any huddles or time-outs from active play... This requirement applies to all spectators and chaperones, coaches, staff, referees, umpires, and other officials."
Furthermore, locker rooms are closed immediately before and during competitions, beyond bathroom usage. They may be opened if schools are participating in in-school learning, but only for changing before or after school. Even then, no more than 10 athletes may be inside at one time. Locker rooms cannot be used for team meetings before, during or after games.
RISKS AND LEVELS
The rest of the release doubled down on the three risk categories and four levels of play.
Sports designated Lower Risk — for winter; swimming, gymnastics, Alpine and Nordic skiing — may participate in all four levels of play.
To rehash, Level 1 allows for "individual or socially distanced group activities (non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work and drills)."
Level 2 allows for "competitive practices (intra-team/group games, contact drills and scrimmages)."
Level 3 allows for "competitions (inter-team games, meets, matches, races, etc.)."
Level 4 allows for "tournaments."
Sports designated as Moderate Risk — for winter; indoor track and field, team swimming — can participate in Levels 1, 2 and 3 of play.
Sports designated as Higher Risk — for winter; wrestling, basketball, ice hockey, competitive cheer and pairs figure skating — can also participate in Levels 1, 2 and 3 of play.
There are, however, caveats. Per the EEA, "sports and activities included in the Higher Risk category that are performed indoors and require sustained high contact (wrestling, competitive cheer, pair figure skating) can participate in Level 1 and modified Level 2 cohort play."
There is also a notice for football, which is impending in the Fall II season following the winter slate. According to the EEA, all football and rugby activities must only be engaged in while outdoors.
Berkshire County as a whole has opted out of high school ice hockey, and the Bay State Games figure skating competition has been canceled in Williamstown this winter as well.
Wrestling falls into that modified Level 2 cohort category. This means that athletes can participate in competitive contact practices while in the "same small group of individuals that performs all training activities together, and without interacting with other individuals or cohorts."
Cohorts must consist of no more than 10 athletes, and they must remain consistent and static throughout the season. Different cohorts will remain 14 feet apart, and there can be no more than 25 total people on a playing surface. Inter-cohort competition is not sanctioned for wrestling.