The cream didn’t take long to rise to the top in the opening round of the Massachusetts Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Tuesday, with the top three on the leaderboard in the Championship Division all featuring strong resumes.
Charles River Country Club’s Pamela Kuong, who recently qualified for the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, and Thorny Lea Golf Club’s Megan Buck, who won the 2020 New England Women’s Amateur title, fired 2-under-par 71s to lead 2018 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur champion Shannon Johnson by a single shot.
Meanwhile, in the event’s other two divisions — the Tournament Division and the Flighted Division — it was a good day for Berkshire County golfers. Perennial Berkshire Hills club champion Diane Breen built a four-shot lead in the Tournament Division thanks to a solid round of 79, while Taconic Golf Club’s Fran Vandermeer’s 93 took top honors in the one-day Flighted Division competition.
“I could tell just looking around the course that this was a strong field,” said co-leader Buck, whose round included five birdies and three bogeys on the A.W. Tillinghast-designed layout, “I started a little slow but this is the first time I’ve been on the course so I was trying to figure out where to hit it and stay out of trouble. I rolled in a few putts to make some birdies and it ended up being kind of an easy day by the end of it.”
Co-leader Kuong, meanwhile, had a less adventurous trip around the course with only one bogey, on the par-3 fifth hole, and birdies on Nos. 8, 11 and 16.
Johnson’s scorecard included plenty of circles — birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 8, 10 and 18 — and boxes — bogeys on 3, 7, 9 and 17 — to stay within a shot of the leaders.
The only Berkshire County player in the Championship Division is Taconic’s Cheryl Krueger, who recently was the Allied Women’s Champion. She is tied for 11th after shooting an 82.
Meanwhile, in the Tournament Division for golfers with higher handicaps than those in the Championship Division, Berkshire Hills’ Breen took advantage of her decades of course knowledge to take control on Tuesday with nines of 40 and 36.
“I hit the ball well and my misses were in good spots on the green, so I felt that I just kept it in play today,” said the 25-time Berkshire Hills women’s club champion.
Breen, whose husband Tim is caddying for her, is hoping for more of the same in today’s final round.
“It will be straightforward, keep in play and stable,” she said. “That is always a good plan here.”
The Flighted Division turned out to be a sweep for Berkshire County with Liz Drury, shooting a 95, and Mary-Jame Massetti, with a 97, finishing second and third. Drury and Massetti are both Berkshire Hills members.
The final round will be played today with the tee times between 7:50 and 8:50 a.m. Breen’s group will tee off at 8:10 a.m., while the leaders in the Championship Division will start at 8:50.
———
Country Club of Pittsfield head professional Eric Mabee, bidding to qualify for the 2022 PGA Professional Championship in Tuesday’s final round of the Northeast New York PGA Section’s Professional Championship, had to settle for the first-alternate’s position with a third-place finish at Albany’s Hiland Park Golf Club.
With the top two finishers guaranteed the spot in the national championship for club professionals, Mabee suffered a triple-bogey on the par-5 eighth hole and had two late bogeys for a second consecutive round of 71 that put him in a tie for third place with Cedarview (N.Y.) Country Club’s Keyle Kressler.
While Mabee faltered on Nos. 16 and 17, he did rebound with a birdie on the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Kressler for the first-alternate position, which he quickly won with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
Winning the playoff gives Mabee a much better chance to eventually make the field in the national tournament than he would have had as a second alternate.
Meanwhile, to the surprise of no one, Saratoga Spa assistant pro Scott Berliner ran away to win Tuesday’s tournament to earn his virtually yearly ticket to the nationals with rounds of 67 and 64. He finished a whopping eight shots ahead of Dal Daily, a teaching pro at Premier Golf and Fitness in Clifton, N.Y., who earned the second ticket to the nationals.