The sprint that is the inaugural PVIAC Western Massachusetts baseball and softball championships hit the finish line next week.
There are five Berkshire County teams playing for championships, and one is guaranteed.
Reigning MIAA Division III state champion Taconic will host Pittsfield in a Memorial Day matinee at Wahconah Park to begin championship week. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and there is limited bleacher seating available. Spectators are welcome to bring their own chairs and the gates will open at 1 p.m.
The other baseball championship game will be played at Springfield College's Archie Allen Field on Wednesday, June 1. Top-seeded Mount Greylock will face No. 2 Frontier Regional. The PVIAC bracket has a 4:15 p.m. start time listed.
In softball, Wahconah and Hoosac Valley have both made it to the championship games.
The Warriors will take on Hampshire Regional on Tuesday, May 31, at 5 p.m., at Westfield State University.
In Class D, No. 2 seed Hoosac Valley will take on top-seed Turners Falls on May 31 at 3 p.m., also at Westfield State.
The cutoff date for the MIAA state tournaments is May 30. The pairings for the five divisional tournaments in each sport will be released June 1. Softball has set preliminary-round and round-of-32 games for June 3-5. Baseball has not announced it, but expect those dates to be similar.
Baseball
“I went to Taconic and I tell these guys all the time that the two games I mark are the PHS games,” Taconic coach Kevin Stannard told The Eagle after a 10-0 win over Pittsfield back on April 30. “It’s a great rivalry that, for me, has been going on for a long time. I still respect it — Green and Gold against Purple and White.”
The last time PHS beat Taconic was on June 3, 2019, when the Generals scored six runs in the top of the ninth to knock off Taconic 9-3.
That turned out to be a bump on the road to an MIAA Division III state championship for coach Kevin Stannard's squad, beating Medway that year.
Taconic got to the Class B title game by getting five-inning victories over No. 8 Hampshire Regional (15-0) and No. 5 Easthampton (15-1), for the mythical Hampshire County championship.
Pittsfield beat seventh-seeded Belchertown 4-3 and then knocked off No. 3 Monument Mountain 17-1 in the semifinals.
The only close game either team played was the PHS-Belchertown game. In that contest, the Orioles scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie the game. They had the go-ahead run on second base with one out, but PHS starter Cam Sime struck out the side.
In the bottom of the seventh, Tommy Mullin walked with one out. Then, with two down, Chase Racine singled to right. Belchertown right fielder Aiden Torna misplayed the ball for an error and Mullin sprinted all the way around to score the winning run.
Pittsfield and Taconic met back on April 30, and Matt Lee tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the Thunder's 10-0 win over the Generals. Lee walked three and struck out 12. Adam Lazits drove in four runs and Antonio Scalise homered for Taconic. All 10 runs were scored with two outs.
Mount Greylock, meanwhile, has not brought a Western Mass. trophy home since beating Hampshire Regional in 2015.
The Mounties will see a familiar foe on Wednesday, when they head to Springfield College for a date with a Red Hawk team that has already lost to Greylock this year.
Frontier came to Williamstown on Saturday, April 30, and gave the Mounties all they could handle before losing 3-0.
"I was excited about getting up here to play them and kind of sort of see where we’re at,” Frontier coach Chris Williams said. “We’re some of the bigger schools in D-V, so when it comes out, I’d like to think we’re up at the top. These guys, I know they’re a great team, and hopefully we see them late in the playoffs.”
The play of the day came in the first inning, when the Red Hawks had Greylock starter Jack Cangelosi on the ropes.
Tyler Dubrieul singled and was forced at second by Sam Schreiber. Kevin Baumann roped a double down the left field line. As Schreiber rounded third and headed home, right fielder Landen Jamula hit the cutoff man, and shortstop Jackson Shelsy threw a perfect strike to catcher Derek Paris, who tagged the runner out. Had the run scored, it might have been a different game.
Instead, Cangelosi scattered eight hits and struck out 10, getting Schreiber in the top of the seventh looking. He was the tying run, as the Red Hawks had runners on first and second.
Greylock reached the title game by shutting out No. 8 Franklin Tech 7-0 and No. 5 Smith Vocational 5-0. Frontier knocked off No. 7 Westfield Tech 13-0 and No. 3 Greenfield 4-0.
In the Class A championship game, top-seed Westfield will play No. 2 West Springfield on May 31, at Westfield State. Westfield State will host the Class D title game between No. 1 Granby and No. 2 Pioneer Valley on June 1.
All four baseball title games feature the top two seeds in their respective classes.
Softball
It's the showdown softball aficionados have been waiting for — No. 2 Wahconah and top-seed Hampshire Regional for the Class B championship.
Both teams have had little difficulties getting to Westfield State. Coach Dustin Belcher's Warriors beat seventh-seeded Chicopee 12-0 in a run-rule game, and then beat No. 3 Easthampton 9-1 on Thursday.
The Hampshire Raiders beat eight seed Monument 14-2 and No. 5 Southwick 7-2 to get to this point.
"First we’re going to celebrate this one tonight, then we’re going to look at Hampshire,” Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said after the semifinal win over Easthampton. “They’re a very good team. You go back in history, Wahconah and Hampshire played a lot of big games against each other. Coach [Brian] McGan does a great job with them. We’ll be ready though.”
The Warriors and Raiders have five opponents in common. The only losses came when Turners Falls beat Wahconah and Westfield beat Hampshire. Wahconah split with Turners, and also beat Westfield, Greenfield, Pittsfield and Chicopee. Hampshire split with Westfield, swept PHS, beat Chicopee, Turners and Greenfield.
The Raiders have won seven of the last nine MIAA Western Massachusetts championships. Two of those wins came against the Warriors — 5-0 in 2019, and 4-2 in 2015.
Wahconah won it's last championship back in 2013, beating Belchertown 10-0.
Since losing to Turners Falls 3-1 on a rainy May 3 night, the Warriors have won 10 straight games. Pitcher Avery Vale-Cruz, a University of Rhode Island commit, has been on point in the Wahconah winning streak. In that streak, she has thrown five shutouts, including the 12-0 win over Chicopee in the quarterfinals. She struck out 12, including the six of the final seven hitters of the game.
The last time Turners Falls lost in a Western Mass. championship game, it was in 2013. Hoosac Valley fans looking for an omen should know that the last time the Thunder lost in a final, they were beaten by Mount Everett 3-0, behind the pitching of Alicia Bazonski. Bazonski went on to pitch Division I softball at UNC-Greensboro.
Since 2014, coach Gary Mullins' team has won seven straight Western Mass. titles and won state championships in 2021, 2017, 2016, and 2015.
The Thunder knocked off No. 8 Gateway 16-0, but struggled to beat No. 4 Hopkins Academy 12-10 in the semifinals.
"We’re better than what we played tonight,” Thunder head coach Gary Mullins told the Greenfield Recorder after that game. “We hit the ball pretty well, but they’re going to have to start playing better defense or we won’t be playing much longer.”
The last time Hoosac and Turners met each other on the big stage was 2016. It was the Western Mass. Division III championship game, and Turners beat Hoosac 7-0.
Hoosac Valley got to the Class D final by beating No. 7 Ware 5-1 and six seed Smith Academy 8-0.
Coach Mike Ameen's club had a 11-game winning streak, which included the quarterfinal win over Ware. The Hurricanes had to play Ware twice in two days, and lost the second game 11-10.
Rylynn Witek struck out 11 in the semifinal win over Smith and helped her cause with a home run.
Turners lost its last two regular-season games to Greenfield and Frontier. The Thunder split with Wahconah, Taconic and Mount Greylock.
In the other softball finals, top-seed Westfield will play No. 2 Agawam in the Class A final on June 1, at Westfield. The Class C final features top-seed Greenfield and No. 3 Franklin Tech, also at Westfield on June 1.