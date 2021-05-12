After a year away from Pittsfield, Matt Gedman will be back in the third base dugout for the Futures League's Suns in 2021. That time is getting close.
The Suns will open the season on Wednesday, May 26, at Brockton. Gedman's team will make its Wahconah Park debut on Thursday, May 27, when the New Britain Bees come to town.
"It's been good," said Gedman, who was asked about his roster. "I've talked to a lot of different coaches, so we have a lot of different schools, schools we've never had before. We'll see how it plays out."
Springfield College outfielder Jack Cooney is the lone returning player on the roster, as it had been put together. Things can always change.
Cooney is, however, one of five Berkshire County players who are slated to suit up for the Suns this summer. Joining Cooney is pitcher Ryan LaPierre from the University of Hartford, outfielder Graham Herrick of Stonehill, Bryant commit Cole Wojtkowski of Salisbury School, Christian Womble of Cloud City Community College in Kansas.
The Suns are still seeking host families for several players. Anyone who might be interested should contact Sander Stotland in the Suns' office at sander@pittsfield.com.
A quick look at the roster shows that 18 players come from Division I schools, five from Division II and 10 from Division III schools. Twenty-seven of the players come from New England schools. There are 22 different schools listed on the early roster, with three each from Division I Northeastern and Division II Franklin Pierce. The 2021 season will mark the first time the Suns have had players on the roster from Division I schools Dayton (incoming catcher Matt Maloney) and West Virginia (outfielder Tyler Cox and pitcher David Hagaman).
There are also two players from Division II St. Anselm in left-handed pitcher Avery Mosseau and infielder Matt Collins. They are being sent to Pittsfield by St. Anselm coach Jerod Edmondson, who played two professional seasons for the Can-Am League's Pittsfield Colonials.
"You don't really know until they get there, honestly," said Gedman, when asked what kind of team would take the field at Wahconah Park. "It's one thing to see guys on paper. It's one thing to know guys and you have expectations from some returners. It's another thing to hear what coaches about their guys and how those expectations live up to reality.
"It all shakes out through the course of the year, so I try not to get too one-sided in terms of what I expect and what I'm hoping, and just kind of let it play out."
Gedman spent part of the 2021 season as a coach with Brockton. He was supposed to go to the Cape Cod League but the Cape League elected not to play in 2020. He returns to Wahconah Park in a slightly different Futures League. Former New York-Penn League teams Vermont and Norwich (Conn.) are on the roster, while North Shore moved to the NECBL.
Having eight teams means that the Suns will play an even number of games. The unbalanced schedule will have Pittsfield playing 12 games against Westfield, Worcester and New Britain, and eight games against the other four teams.
"I don't think it's a huge difference" for Gedman as he manages the squad, he said. "I think it's good for the league to have eight. It kind of justifies the playoff format whether you go with four or six [teams]. It's not seven teams where six get in, or five teams when four get in. It makes scheduling easier for the league. When you have seven or five, there's somebody off every day. That's how it has to be."
Gedman also said the eight-team structure makes it a more competitive league.
"It's a better chance to see more teams and more guys through the year, so you're not facing Nick Sinicola of Brockton for the sixth time, and he struck out 60 guys in 35 innings against you," Gedman said. "The chance of you lining up against someone's ace time after time is less."