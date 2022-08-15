Matt Koperniak was in Class AAA for the St. Louis Cardinals organization from July 28 until Aug. 2. While the Hoosac Valley High School graduate did not get much playing time, his return to Class AA has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Since returning from Memphis on Aug. 12, all Koperniak has done is raise his batting average nearly 20 points, and earn himself the most recent Texas League player of the week award. The award was for the week of Aug. 8-14.
Koperniak received the honor after hitting .524 for the week and had an OPS of 1.756. He had three home runs, 10 runs batted in and 10 runs scored, hitting 11 for 21.
The week started off when Koperniak hit for the cycle in an 11-9 win over Amarillo. He is the third Springfield Cardinals player to hit for the cycle, both coming back more than a decade ago. Domnit Bolivar hit for the cycle on June 10, 2011, while Eric Duncan turned the trick on Aug. 28, the same year.
He hit an RBI single in the first inning, and doubled on a 2-0 pitch in the third, scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez.
In the fifth inning, Koperniak went the other way, hitting the first pitch of the at-bat over the wall in left-center field for a solo home run. After grounding out to second in the seventh inning, Koperniak had one more chance to get his cycle. He ripped a 3-2 pitch into what is called the "Triple Triangle" in center field at Amarillo, and slid in head first for his cycle-accomplishing triple.
Koperniak wasn't nearly done, as he went 3 for 3 the next night, with three runs scored and his second home run. Koperniak actually hit three home runs in three consecutive games.
On the season, the Trinity College graduate is now batting .283 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI.
The second of Koperniak's three home runs came on the same night that Chandler Redmond hit a home run cycle. Redmond became the first Springfield player to hit a solo home run, a two and a three-run homer and a grand slam all in the same game.
Koperniak was the third Springfield Cardinal to earn Texas League player-of-the-week honors. Redmond was the player of the week May 9-15, while Moises Gomez won back-to-back awards the week of April 11-17, and 18-24.
One Springfield pitcher has earned league pitcher of the week. That happened to be Gordon Graceffo, who earned the honor June 13-19. Graceffo, who pitched at Villanova, was a North Adams SteepleCats teammate of Koperniak.
Graceffo earned the award by giving up two runs on three hits and striking out six in a 3-0 win over Corpus Christi. Koperniak went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI in that game. Koperniak homered in the sixth inning of that win.
Graceffo began the year at Class A Peoria and was 3-2 with a 0.99 earned-run average, striking out 58 in 45 2/3 innings. The right hander was St. Louis' fifth-round pick out of Villanova.