It was just over a week ago that Matt Koperniak made the trip from Florida to Illinois. The former Hoosac Valley and Trinity College baseball standout was joining the Class A Peoria Chiefs, a St. Louis Cardinals farm club.
Koperniak said he thought it was going to be the second stop in a two-stop first professional season.
“To be honest, you never know what’s going to happen," he said when he got called up from Palm Beach to Peoria. "Yeah, I think I’ll be here for the rest of the season.”
He played four games in Peoria before the Cardinals moved him again. Once again, he moved up.
Word came from his agent Jim Masteralexis that Koperniak was on the move again, this time from the High-A Central to the Class Double-A Central League, and he'll be reporting to the Springfield (Mo.) Cardinals.
Koperniak went 2 for 4 with a double to right-center field and an RBI in his Class AA debut on Tuesday night. Springfield beat Arkansas 9-0 in the first game of a week-long series in Little Rock.
Masteralexis, in an interview with The Eagle, called the move from Low A to Double A in the space of just under 100 days is pretty rapid.
"I talked to someone in the Cardinals' organization, who said he played his way into this ascention," Masteralexis said of Koperniak. "They got enough of a look at High A, and they're moving him along because he's playing well and he's a really good player.
"They're giving him a chance."
Masteralexis, who was Matt Torra's agent when the former Pittsfield High School and UMass pitcher was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks back in 2005, said that Koperniak is one of the very few players he's worked with who has moved as quickly up an organization's ladder.
Koperniak drove from Peoria to Arkansas, and was put right into the Cardinals lineup, batting seventh and playing right field.
The left-handed hitter from Adams and Trinity College hit a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for a double that scored Brendan Donovan with Springfield's first run of the game. The double moved Delvin Perez to third and Perez scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Nick Raposo.
Raposo, like Koperniak, was an undrafted free agent from a Division III New England school. Raposo went to Wheaton, and was a rival of Koperniak's in the NECBL with the Martha's Vineyard Sharks.
In the fourth inning, Koperniak flied to right and came back with a single to right in the sixth. Then, in the seventh, he grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.
The 23-year old Koperniak, who signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the five-round 2020 Major League Baseball First Year player draft, is in his first full pro season. He began the year in the Low-A Southeast League with St. Louis' Palm Beach Cardinals team, based in Jupiter, Fla.
"Matty can hit. That's always been his forte. The velocity, the higher it got, the more comfortable he almost seemed to be," said Matt Gedman, the manager of the Futures League's Pittsfield Suns and an assistant coach at Trinity when Koperniak played there. "Am i surprised by [the quick promotion]? No. Is it rare for it to happen? Yes.
"The only concern I had about him, honestly, was with the full year off and how he's going to continue to grind. Out of the gate, he could hit."
In Jupiter, he raked at a .320 batting average with four home runs and 23 runs batted in. That earned Koperniak a promotion to Peoria, where he not only played, he played successfully.
The outfielder, who was an NECBL All-Star with the North Adams SteepleCats, was a red-hot .429 in four games for Peoria, going 9 for 14. It was in four games against the South Bend Cubs.
Koperniak played in left field for four games with the Chiefs, who went 1-3 in those four games.
Koperniak's first game was on Aug. 3, when he hit eighth in the lineup and went 2 for 4. He walked once and was intentionally walked once in South Bend's 5-4 win. The second game was on Aug. 4, a 5-2 Peoria win. He was seventh in the order and went 0 for 2 with a walk.
In an 8-3 loss on Aug. 6, Koperniak hit leadoff for the Chiefs and went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in. One day later, in a 10-6 loss, Koperniak had another 2-for-4 day. This time he had one double and drove in two runs.
In four games, he went 9 for 14, had a .556 on-base percentage, a .643 slugging percentage and had an impressive OPS of 1.119.
That gives Koperniak an combined .328 batting average for his first season in pro baseball with a .933 OPS.
“Just getting the opportunity to play with the Cardinals was great," Koperniak told The Eagle when he was promoted to Peoria. "Having a good first year is a good feeling, because it can definitely be a grind. It’s good to get off to a good start.”