DALTON — To say the tandem of Matt Ortega and Kevin Quinto had a good first round in the 51st annual Little Brown Jug would be an understatement.
Ortega and Quinto, the third group to tee off in the afternoon session, started their day with a par and a bogey. They responded five straight birdies on the front nine and had four more birdies on the back nine, to hold a two-stroke lead over three other teams in the 54-hole tournament at Wahconah Country Club.
The leaders shot 7-under-par 64 to take the first-round lead.
Defending champions Jeff Puleri and Randy Driscoll, who won last year's rain-shortened event, was one of those three teams who shot 5-under par 66 on the par-71 Wahconah course. Joining Puleri and Driscoll in second place were the tandems of Joe Wilson and Chris Ferriter along with Don and Dan DeNyse. Ferriter and Wilson, longtime contenders in the Jug, won the championship back in 2016.
Three strokes behind the leader at 4-under-par were Aaron Nackoul and Kean Toomey along with Mike McCarroll and Chad Stoffer. Nackoul just won the Allied Singles Championship on Sunday.
Adam and Josh Trivilino, runners up to Puleri and Driscoll las year, shot 1-under-par 70, and sat in a three-way tie for 10th with Tim and Carter Flanigan and the team of Billy New and Trever Hathaway.
Puleri and Driscol parred the first six holes before scoring an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. They birdied the nint and made the turn in 3-under 32. They had four bifrdies but a bogey on the par-3 13th hole for a back nine 34 and a total of 66.
In the first round, the DeNyses went 33-33 for their 66, with two birdies on the front nine and three more on the back. Wilson and Ferriter had two birdies on the front and three on the back for their 66. Both the DeNyses and Wilson/Ferriter closed their rounds with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
The golfers who started in Friday's noon first round, will tee off at 7 a.m., while the morning golfers will begin with a noon tee time.