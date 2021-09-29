NORTH ADAMS — Make it two straight wins for the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team.
Matt Tassone scored four goals as the Hurricanes beat North Berkshire rival Drury 9-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Hurricanes have bounced back after a loss at Westfield Tech with wins over Pioneer Valley Christian, and now against the Blue Devils.
Isaac Herrmann added two goals for the Hurricanes, while Ian Godfrey had a team-high three assists.
Drury falls to 2-7, as the Hurricanes sweep the season series.
———
Goals — Matt Tassone 4, Isaac Herrmann 2, Tyler Norcross, Blake Mazzeo, Owen Dubreuil.
Assists — Ian Godfrey 3, Francesco Zanolo 2, Evan Richardson, Tassone, Herrmann.
Monument Mountain 2, Pope Francis 2GREAT BARRINGTON — Goals by Eddie Boyko and Erving Henderson helped Monument Mountain (3-3-3) battle Pope Francis (2-5-3) to a draw.
It was the second time this week the Cardinals drew with a Berkshire team, as on Monday, they battled Mount Greylock to a scoreless draw. Pope Francis is 2-5-3.
———
Pope Francis 0 2 — 2
Monument 0 2 — 2
Goals — MM: Eddie Boyko, Erving Henderson. PF: Ryan Vedovelli 2.
Assists — MM: David Flynn. PF: Cody Martins, Wade Wergrzyn.
Saves — MM: Luke Arienti 5. PF: Jason Riser 7.
Mount Everett 1, Drury 1
SHEFFIELD — Chevelle Raifstanger’s goal off a free kick in the 39th minute helped Mount Everett battle Drury to a 1-1 draw.
It was the first time in eight matches that the Blue Devils (7-0-1) had not won, and it was the first goal the Blue Devils had given up all year.
Madison Saunders put the Blue Devils on the board in the third minute, but after Raifstanger’s goal, neither team could unknot the contest.
“The girls played well in the first half and weathered a lot of runs Drury was making,” Eagles coach Josh King wrote in an email. “The defense did what they had to do to slow [Drury] down and the game ended in a stalemate.”
Everett is now 5-2-2.
———
Drury 1 0 — 1
Everett 1 0 — 0
First Half
D — Jacinta Felix (Madisonn Saunders), 2:30. ME — Chevelle Raifstanger (unassisted), 38:30.
Saves — D: Brooke Bishop 5. ME: Emma Goewey 13.
Lee 5, Pioneer Valley 2LEE — Emma Puleri had two goals and Mia Puleri made five saves in Lee’s win over Pioneer Valley.
The Wildcats led 2-1 at halftime, but erupted for three goals in the second half to pull away.
———
Pioneer Valley 1 1 — 2
Lee 2 3 — 5
First Half
Goals — L: Carina Brown, Emma Puleri. PV: Hailey Ring. Assists — L: Mikayla Kelly. PV: Sahana Heilman.
Second Half
Goals — L: Caroline Maloney, E. Puleri, Kaya Haddad. PV: Heilman. Assists — L: Ella Macchi.
Saves — L: Mia Puleri 5. PV: Sara LaRocque 17.
Westfield 4, Pittsfield 1WESTFIELD — Visiting Pittsfield fell behind 3-0 at halftime, and never caught up.
Allie Schnopp scored Pittsfield’s only goal, coming early in the second half.
The Generals, now 0-7-1, are still in search of win No. 1.
Milana Camilleri had two goals for Westfield, while Emma Pedro had a goal and two assists.
———
Pittsfield 0 1 — 1
Westfield 3 1 — 4
First Half
W — Camilleri (Pedro), 3:43. W — Camilerri (Santanello), 23:24. W — Rystowski (Pedro), 38:23.
Second Half
W — Pedro (unassisted), 40:31. P — Schnopp (Tierney), 44:04.
Mahar 1, Hoosac Valley 0
ORANGE — Sienna Moore’s second-half goal was the difference as the Senators knocked off visiting Hoosac Valley.
“Today was a great game for us,” Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “The girls were moving the ball much better and creating opportunities.”
Emma Meczywor, who made a stop on a penalty kick, had seven saves for the Hurricanes.
Wahconah 168, Hoosac Valley 245
DALTON — Playing the front nine (par 35) at Wahconah Country Club, Brady Breitmaier and Timmy Kaley each shot 40 to share medalist honors for the host Warriors.
Ian Cappiello shot 41, and birdied the third hole for Hoosac.
“We were a bit off today but still managed to play steady golf,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. “That’s a pretty good sign when your off days result in a 168.”
———
WAHCONAH (168) — Brady Breitmaier 40, Timmy Kaley 40, Pat McLaughlin 42, Carter Drake 46, Kevin Esko 47, Sam McLaughlin 53.
HOOSAC VALLEY (245) — Ian Cappiello 41, Kale Kondel 61, Zachary Mungeon 67, Gabe Bishop 76, Mike Szabo 76.
Birdies: P. McLaughlin, No. 6; Cappiello, No. 3.
MCLA volleyball
FITCHBURG — MCLA swept past host Fitchburg State 3-0. The set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-22.
Choie Garber, the MASCAC volleyball rookie of the week, had a match-high 12 kills. Reagan Scattergood and Kelly Moczulski had 11 and nine kills respectively.
The Trailblazers improve to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in MASCAC.
Garber, a first-year from Eagle River, Alaska, averaged 14.6 kills, 10.6 digs and 2.6 aces as the Trailblazers went 1-2 last week.