PITTSFIELD — On a night when the Pittsfield and Taconic High School Alpine Ski teams joined the party, Max and Madison DiGrigoli took home the party favors.
The PHS and THS teams competed in their first Alpine races of the year on Tuesday at Bousquet Ski Area, which was a win for both teams. But it was Max and Madison who claimed the individual titles for the Lenox squad.
Madison DiGrigoli made it a perfect 5 for 5 in racing this season. The Lenox skier took the Week 5 slalom by a quarter of a second over teammate Molly Knight.
On the boys side, Max DiGrigoli beat Taconic’s Andrew King by more than a second in the boys slalom. It was King’s first high school race of the year. He had been in the U-19 division and had won in that race every time he competed.
The Monument girls put five skiers into the Top 10, as the Spartans finished with an elapsed time of 221.37 seconds. Lenox was second at 246.19, followed by Pittsfield and Taconic.
On the boys side, Monument put three into the Top 10 and finished with a total time of 208.00 seconds. Wahconah was second at 232.73, with Taconic third.
In the girls race, two Pittsfield skiers cracked the Top 10. Charlotte Noyes was eighth and Lena Ungewitter was ninth.
Pittsfield’s Charlie Heimann, who had been racing with King in the U-19, was fifth, while teammate Owen Gutzmer was seventh. Taconic’s Donald Tanner, also in his first high school race of the year, was ninth.
———
Girls Team Results
1. Monument Mountain 221.37, 2. Lenox 246.19, 3. Pittsfield 274.77, 4. Taconic 314.00, 5. Wahconah.
Top 10 Finishers
1. Madison DiGrigoli (L) 47.43; 2. Molly Knight (L) 48.09; 3. Bridget Stephen (MM) 49.95; 4. Emma Soule (MM) 55.17); 5. Olivia Ruggiero (MM) 55.91; 7. Grace Swartout (MM) 60.34; 7. Simone Long (MM) 63.72; 8. Charlotte Noyes (P) 65.38; 9. Lena Ungewitter (P) 65.72; 10. Ella Saupe (MM) 68.14.
Boys Team Results
1. Monument Mountain 208.00, 2. Wahconah 232.73, 3. Taconic 243.08, 4. Lenox 260.67, 5. Pittsfield 1161.48.
Top 10 Finishers
1. Max DiGrigoli (L) 43.25; 2. Andrew King (T) 45.90; 3. Keegan Leach (MM) 47.34; 4. Andrew Churchill (MM) 47.91; 5. Charlie Heimann (P) 50.34; 6. Dominic Scalise (W) 51.89; 7. Owen Gutzmer (P) 52.85; 8. Julian Beadell (MM) 54.41; 9. Donald Tanner (T) 55.65; 10. Mitchell Scalise (W) 56.95.
Intramural
Girls: 1. Loghan Strzpa 53.31. Boys: Kidson Stover 49.26; 2. Brendan Scott 50.62; 3. Keeghen Scott 51.19.
Girls basketball
Wahconah 41, Hoosac Valley 35
CHESHIRE — Maria Gamberoni had a game-high 19 points, and hit a clutch 3-point basket with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter to keep Wahconah (13-0) perfect on the 2021 season. The Warriors also improved to 4-0 against their rivals.
Hoosac’s Alyssa Garabedian kept the Hurricanes in the game, as she scored 10 of her team-high 11 points in the second half.
With the 19 points, Gamberoni now has 1,248 points, and becomes the No. 28 all-time girls scorer. She passed Sara Petropulos of Drury, Kerry Mularczyk of Hoosac Valley, Rachelle Walker of Lee and Megan Ladley of Pittsfield. Up next is Heather Malloy of McCann Tech, who had 1,259 points.
Gamberoni is also 12 points away from becoming No. 2 on the all-time scoring list at Wahconah. Kevin Huban has 1,259. She is 64 points away from tying Pat Duquette, who holds the school record with 1,312 points.
———
WAHCONAH (41)
Taylor 0-0-0, Furlong 3-1-8, Eberwein 0-0-0, Belcher 1-0-3, M. Gamberoni 8-0-19, O. Gamberoni 0-1-1,Marauszwski 2-0-6, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 0-0-0. Totals 16-2-41.
HOOSAC VALLEY (35)
Canales 2-0-6, A. Garabedian 5-1-11, Davis 0-0-0, Lesure 0-2-2, Witek 2-2-6, McGrath 2-1-6, T. Garabedian 2-0-4. Totals 13-6-35.
Wahconah 15 5 12 9 — 41
Hoosac Valley 10 7 9 9 — 35
3-point goals — Wahconah 7 (M. Gamberoni 2, Marauszwski 2, Belcher, Furlong). Hoosac 3 (Canales 2, McGrath).