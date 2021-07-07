When the Taconic High School baseball team won its second consecutive MIAA state Division III championship on Monday, beating Medfield 14-10, at Wahconah Park, Coach Kevin Stannard's team not only won a state title, and the fire truck parade that followed, but the Green and Gold ended its season as the No. 8 team in the nation.

Taconic was eighth in the MaxPreps final computer rankings of all high school baseball teams in the country. At 19-0, Taconic was the only team in the Top 10 to finish with a perfect record.

Xaverian Brothers of Westwood, the MIAA Division I champion after a 2-0 win over Leominster in the title game, was ranked No. 1. Xaverian would have participated in the Super 8 tournament, had it existed. The Hawks were 18-1 and finished with a rating of 35.64. That's compared to Taconic's rating of 32.76.

"One hypothesis for why a team can play less games against fewer unique opponents and rank higher in the ratings has to do with how the ratings work," MaxPreps.com's Kevin Askeland wrote. "In a perfect world, all of the teams in the nation can be rated against each other based on the premise that teams play a variety of opponents within the state and outside of the state. As results are compared, the algorithm makes adjustments to a team's ratings based on how its opponents have performed and how their opponents have performed against how their opponents have performed, and so on and so on until equilibrium is achieved."

Taconic and Xaverian were the only Massachusetts schools listed in the Top 20. California and Mississippi had three teams each in the Top 20, while Florida and Massachusetts had two each.

"In Massachusetts, schools played, for the most part, a league schedule with few [if any] non-league opponents followed by the state playoffs. With no play outside of the state by which to measure the Massachusetts teams, they were rated against themselves and thus their ratings stayed higher than they historically have been in the past," Askeland wrote. "Case in point, no Massachusetts teams in the past 14 seasons has had a rating higher than 27.1, compared to Xaverian Brothers' rating of 35.64 this year."

The next highest New England school on the MaxPreps Top 100 is Maine Class C champion Orono with a 17-2 record and a 28.77 rating.

The other two Massachusetts teams in the Top 100 were Hopkins Academy and St. John's Prep. Hopkins, coached by former Wahconah multi-sport athlete Dan Vreeland, won the MIAA Division IV title this year. The Golden Hawks finished 52nd in the rankings with a 28.23 rating coming off a 14-1 record, a record that included a 7-1 semifinal victory over Lenox in the Western Mass. D-IV tournament. St. John's Prep lost to Xaverian 8-3 in the Division I state semifinals. Prep beat Lincoln-Sudbury in the North final. St. John's Prep was 69th overall with a 27.42 rating and a 14-4 record.

Of Northeastern states, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania each had four teams in the Top 100. New York had two, while Maine and Connecticut had one each.

Top 10 Teams

1. Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) 18-1, 35.64 Rating

2. Barbe (La.) 39-2, 35.44

3. St. Mary Prep (Mich.) 43-1, 35.17

4. Madison Central (Miss.) 34-2, 34.78

5. IMG Academy (Fla.) 23-2, 34.58

6. American Fork (Utah) 30-1, 33.98

7. Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) 28-2, 33.22

8. Taconic (Mass.) 19-0, 32.76

9. Madison (Va.) 18-1, 32.61

10. Magnolia Heights (Miss.) 30-3, 31.93.