PITTSFIELD — The track at Taconic has yet to get quite the facelift the high school building received recently. However, sans a discus cage, it served its purpose on a sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon.
Track and field teams from the city's two public high schools competed on the worn and weary surface, with Pittsfield High coming out on top of both the boys and girls competitions. The Generals took the girls meet 98-34, while the boys took out Taconic 91-41.
Coach Stephanie Ambrose's PHS girls got three individual firsts from Meredith McCandless, and another two as Randi Duquette swept the sprints, to drive by Taconic. Pittsfield featured eight individual event winners, while Taconic managed two.
On the boys' side, Emmanuel Nda took firsts in the 100-and 200-meter dashes, Sincere Moorer took the high and triple jumps and Connor Hayford claimed the shot put and javelin.
McCandless showcased a varied and deep skill set, winning a race, a throwing event and a jumping event. She took home first place in the 800, with a time of 2 minutes, 43.85 seconds, leading a Generals sweep in the event. Ditto for a sweep in javelin, which she hurled 98 feet, 2 inches, almost 12 feet beyond her closest competitor. There was some competition in the triple jump, with Taconic's Tiffin Martin leaping 26-09. McCandless, though, was up for the challenge after an opening fault and a 25-06, and cleared 27-06 on her final jump. Martin placed second, and also took second in the 100 hurdles, behind Pittsfield's Bella Penna.
Penna out-stepped Martin by a mere .69 seconds for the win.
There were a series of other tight events. Randi Duquette beat Jamie Duquette 13.58-14.13 in the 100, and then edged another teammate, CeCe Supranowicz, by .40 seconds in the 200. Those three sprinters teamed up with Tessa Tierney to lay down a 54.52 in the 4x100 relay. Tierney was an individual victor as well, winning the 400 hurdles with a come-from-behind pull.
Lila Riboro was one of two Taconic winners on the day, and she held off Pittsfield's Ava Talladira by less than half-a-second in the 400 with a 1:07.57 win. Riboro was actually in third entering the race's final 50 meters, before cranking up the pace to take a win. Taconic's other winner was Julia Latura in the long jump, an event the hosts actually swept behind Evonne Barnett and Kacie Chadwell all clearing 11 feet.
Latura also competed in the two mile, running in a threesome with two PHS girls for the race's entirety. Down the final stretch, though, it was Grace Ungewitter of Pittsfield taking first by just under three seconds. Ungewitter was also second in the one mile, finishing runner-up to teammate Tess McCluskey's 6:47.31. Dakota Grosz and Jamie Duquette also featured in wins for PHS.
On the boys' side, Nda once again staked his team the early lead by staying clear of Taconic junior Sean Harrigan. The PHS senior laid down an 11.15 in the 100, almost a second in front of Harrigan in a different heat. Then, in the 200, things stayed tight with Nda's 23.12 just holding up against Harrigan's 24.57 and Frank Boua's 24.70.
Harrigan placed in four events for Taconic, but couldn't come out on top of any. He was second in triple jump to Moorer and third in high jump to Moorer and Christian Pringle.
Nda anchored the winning 4x100 relay team with Moorer, Pringle and leadoff man Johnathan Ofori. That crew dropped their seed time under 47 seconds to 46.41.
Taconic took home the 4x800 relay behind Nick Lopenzina, Alex Pierce, Max Pierce and anchorman Travis Hoose. The hosts also had a thrilling win from Ian McGrath in the 400, where his 56.12 was just a step better than Pittsfield runner Anthony Telladira's 56.76, whom he passed over the final 25 meters. Boua was third there, and finished a seven-point day with a win in the long jump, clearing 18-09.
Hayford had an unusually quick day with no discus event, but still did enough to win the javelin with a 152-03 and a 42-11 in the discus.
Moorer and Pringle both had long afternoons on the high jump mat, but highlighted it by clearing the 5-08 bar back-to-back on each competitor's final try. Ultimately, Moorer had a flawless run up to 5-08 to earn the win. Pringle had one misstep at 5-02 and was forced to second. Moorer's second win came in the triple, building up to a monster 40-09 in his third attempt.
David Babineau threw down an impressive 5:07.85 to win the mile, while Jack Archey pulled away quickly in the two mile to finish in 11:38.32. Taconic's Owen McNeil was second in both events. Pittsfield's Lucas Benoit nosed out Taconic's Josh Meaney in a thrilling 110 high hurdle, 18.64-18.87. Ryder King, who was third in the highs, was first in the 400 hurdles.
The 800 was a nail-biter in its own right, though ultimately purple across the board. Peter Brietmaier just bested teammate Quinten Coughlan-Walton by .10 seconds for first place. The duo then turned to watch as fellow General Jack Robarge roared to a close over the final 25 meters, passing a Taconic runner just in time.
GIRLS
100-meter dash — 1. R. Duquette (P) 13.58; 2. J. Duquette (P) 14.13; 3. L. Vosbourgh (P) 14.35.
200 — 1. R. Duquette (P) 28.87; 2. C.Supranowicz (P) 29.27; 3. J. Duquette (P) 29.42.
400 — 1. L. Riboro (T) 1:07.57; 2. A. Talladira (P) 1:08.06; 3. S. Grosz (P) 1:08.09.
800 — 1. M. McCandless (P) 2:43.85; 2. S. Ferris (P) 2:48.41; 3. H. Rumlow (P) 2:48.57.
1 Mile — 1. T. McCluskey (P) 6:47.31; 2. G. Ungewitter (P) 6:50.89; 3. Kiera Devine (P) 6:51.14.
2 Mile — 1. G. Ungewitter (P) 15:41.26; 2. J. Latura (T) 15:43.76; 3. M. Malumphy (P) 15:46.95.
100 Hurdles — 1. B. Penna (P) 19.86; 2. T. Martin (T) 20.55; 3. K. Chadwell (T) 21.33.
400 Hurdles — 1. T. Tierney (P) 1:21.10; 2. B. Penna (P) 1:29.91; 3. G. Starsja (T) 1:35.88.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (T. Tierney/C. Supranowicz/J. Duquette/R. Duquette) 54.52; 2. Taconic 1:01.41.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (S. Grosz/H. Rumlow/S. Ferris/M. McCandless) 4:49.46.
4x800 — 1. Taconic (n/a) 12:33.68; 2. Pittsfield 13:34.00.
High Jump — 1. J. Duquette (P) 4-06; 2. K. Chadwell (T) 4-04; 3. C. Supranowicz (P) 4-02.
Long Jump — 1. J. Latura (T) 12-09; 2. E.Barnett (T) 11-07; 3. K. Chadwell (T) 11-03.
Triple Jump — 1. M. McCandless (P) 27-06; 2. T. Martin (T) 26-09; 3. S. Quetti (P) 24-07.
Shot Put — 1. D. Grosz (P) 23-04.5; 2. S. Tierney (P) 23-00; 3. I. Brady (T) 21-06.
Javelin — 1. M. McCandless (P) 98-02; 2. D. Grosz (P) 86-06; 3. S. Grosz (P) 78-09.
BOYS
100-meter dash — 1. E. Nda (P) 11.15; 2. S. Harrigan (T) 12.14; 3. M. Amenlemah (P) 12.19.
200 — 1. E. Nda (P) 23.12; 2. S. Harrigan (T) 24.57; 3. F. Boua (T) 24.70.
400 — 1. I. McGrath (T) 56.12; 2. A. Telladira (P) 56.76; 3. F. Boua (T) 57.03.
800 — 1. P. Brietmaier (P) 2:20.42; 2. Q. Coughlan-Walton (P) 2:20.52; 3. J. Robarge (P) 2:33.57.
1 Mile — 1. D. Babineau (P) 5:07.85; 2. O. McNeil (T) 5:22.02; 3. A. Chard (P) 5:31.66.
2 Mile — 1. J. Archey (P) 11:38.32; 2. O. McNeil 12:07.14; 3. A. Chard (P) 12:17.09.
110 Hurdles — 1. L. Benoit (P) 18.64; 2. J. Meaney (T) 18.87; 3. R. King (P) 20.76.
400 Hurdles — 1. R. King (P) 1:08.56; 2. L. Benoit (P) 1:09.61; 3. T. Hoose (T) 1:10.34.
4x100 Relay — 1. Pittsfield (J. Ofori/S. Moorer/C. Pringle/E. Nda) 46.14; 2. Taconic 55.07.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (P. Brietmaier/Q. Coughlan-Walton/A. Telladira/D. Babineau) 4:03.88; 2. Taconic 4:13.21.
4x800 — 1. Taconic (N. Lopenzina/A. Pierce/M. Pierce/T. Hoose) 10:57.89; 2. Pittsfield 11:19.97.
High Jump — 1. S. Moorer (P) 5-08; 2. C. Pringle (P) J5-08; 3. S. Harrigan (T) 5-04.
Long Jump — 1. F. Boua (T) 18-09; 2. C. Ngo (P) 17-02; 3. T. Hoose 16-03.
Triple Jump — 1. S. Moorer (P) 40-09; 2. S. Harrigan (T) 38-11; 3. C. Ngo (P) 32-08.
Shot Put — 1. C. Hayford (P) 42-11; 2. K. Coscia (P) 42-06.5; 3. E. Vergara (P) 36-01.
Javelin — 1. C. Hayford (P) 152-03; 2. N. Smith (T) 116-11; 3. K. Coscia (P) 111-03.