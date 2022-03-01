NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech boys basketball team fell 67-40 to Upper Cape Cod Tech, Tuesday night in the MIAA Division V state tournament's opening round.
The Hornets fell behind early on, struggling to find an offensive rhythm while Upper Cape sharp-shooting guard Jared Nawoichik buried five first-half 3-pointers en route to 22 points (28 for the game). He outscored McCann by himself 22-16 in the first half.
McCann (12-9), with several players under the weather at the outset of this one, could not crack through the Rams’ (18-5) interior defense and also struggled from the perimeter. The first half of the home-and-home series sweep took place Sunday in Bourne, a 53-32 non-league take-down where size mismatches were also a factor.
“(Upper Cape Cod) has length, they’ve got size, so they bothered us inside, they did it both games,” McCann coach Chris Bullett said. “We had a couple of guys who didn’t feel good tonight so that didn’t help. But they’re a good basketball team. We had a lot of good shots. We just didn’t make baskets.”
Senior Landon Champney led the home team in scoring with eight points. Overall, though, it was a struggle offensively for the Hornets who opened up just 2 for 10 from the floor and were unable to generate any inside scoring for most of the game. Walter Mazza and Cole Boisvert each had six points, while Mazza pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Hornets were unable to score for the game’s first three minutes when Mazza drilled a 3-pointer putting a stop to the Rams’ 9-0 opening run. While Upper Cape’s shooters caught early fire, McCann could only muster one more field goal in the opening stanza. Owen Gagne’s bucket on a fine pass from Eric Rougeau brought McCann within 11 before it fell behind 19-5 after one.
McCann went on a spirited 7-2 run to open the second getting the attention of the packed crowd. Jack Dolan struck first as he buried a jumper. Next up was Boisvert who converted on a clean drive to the hoop for two more points on a strong individual effort. Both seniors, Boisvert and Gagne took turns blocking shots on the ensuing Rams possession. After a Jason Knapp free throw, a Gagne jumper closed the gap to 21-12. The Rams answered, though, opening up a 14-4 run of their own to take a comfortable 35-16 lead at the half.
Early in the third the Rams shots continued to fall. This coincided with a lower-body injury to Gagne; plus the visitors had control of the glass with a 7-2 early edge on rebounds. The lead exploded to 31, 55-24, after three as the Hornets struggled for just eight total points in the quarter (four for Colby Marko off the bench including a nice putback on the offensive glass).
The fourth quarter was highlighted by a Champney 3-pointer, but little else as Upper Cape cruised to the victory.
The Hornets coach was encouraged by the McCann's season overall. Even after two tough losses in three days, the 12-win season felt like a success, he said, while this year provided invaluable experience for the young team.
“It was a challenging season in terms of the schedule,” Bullett said. The veteran coach added, “We had a successful season in terms of team growth but it was tough playing four games in a week a few times, then stretches without much going on. So it was difficult but the effort was there and we adjusted as well as we could throughout the year; and I’m proud of what we accomplished.
“We didn’t play at all last year, but [this season] turned out to be one of the most together teams that I’ve had. I’ll always remember them for the fact that we won a league championship [McCann went 9-1 in the Tri-County North] and those are the things I’ll remember this season for.”