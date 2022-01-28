NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech boys basketball bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to top Springfield’s Hampden Charter Wolves 60-43, Thursday night at home.
McCann ran its record to 7-3, potentially restarting what had been a six-game win streak. The Hornets led 13-1 at the end of the first quarter behind a suffocating defense. The Hornets produced five steals (three by Cole Boisvert) in the opening 8 minutes, as the Wolves struggled to find any offensive rhythm.
Hampden closed within six, 15-9, with 5:38 to go in the second period. McCann, though, rebounded from the brief slump by going on a 16-3 run led by Landon Champney’s sharp-shooting from long range (two 3’s and a jumper) and a resurgent team defense.
“I thought at that point our defense really set the tone,” McCann coach Chris Bullett said of the Hornet’s second quarter dominance. “Then we clicked a little on offense there and it opened up for us. Sometimes we’re making the outside shots and sometimes we’re not, but when we’re on it helps carry us.”
Jacob Howland, Boisvert and Landon Champney each finished with 15 points for the Hornets, who have won seven of their last eight in bouncing back from a loss Tuesday against Smith Vocational.
Boisvert notched nine rebounds, six blocks and six steals on the night, while Walter Mazza put together his usual workmanlike line with eight rebounds and four steals.
“Walter is a character guy, a glue guy for us, he does all the little things, he’s a great student and a solid kid. I wish I had one of him on all of my teams,” Bullett said.
Champney put together a complete effort at guard with six rebounds and his eight-point second quarter (including a pair of 3’s in the 16-3 run) helped drive Hampden back on their heels. The 15 points were a season-high and more than doubled his season total.
Owen Gagne added 11 rebounds while making his defensive presence known (nine defensive boards, two blocks and a pair of deflections leading to turnovers).
On Boisvert and Gagne, Bullett said, “Those two guys are really what make us go and they bring the energy every night especially on defense.”
McCann led 31-13 at the half and the Wolves never closed within more than 14 (49-35 with 5:25 left). This Hampden run was snuffed out by Champney’s third trifecta, a free throw by Howland and a pair via a fastbreak layup by Boisvert to push the lead back to 55-38 at the 4:11 mark.
While Boisvert carried the Hornets offensively early on, the team was well-balanced from then on as the second quarter was highlighted by Champney’s eight, including back-to-back three’s with Howland to go up 31-12. Jack Dolan chipped in off the bench with five points in the second including a three of his own.
In the third, it was Howland leading the way with seven including his third three of the night, which pushed the Hornets to their biggest lead at 42-18. At this point McCann struggled from the field, but Gagne, Boisvert and Mazza took over the boards at a 10-5 margin down the stretch.
