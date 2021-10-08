NORTH ADAMS — In a battle of divisional powerhouses, the McCann Tech Hornets and the Westfield Tech Tigers played to a 4-4 tie Friday afternoon at McCann.
Led by a balanced defense, some efficient goaltending and a sporadic offensive attack, McCann ran its record to 5-1-4 despite missing four starters to illness. The shorthanded Hornets, ranked 10th in the state overall in Massachusetts Division V, led 4-2 as late as the 6-minute, 15-second point in the second half, before Westfield carried play in the final minutes. Even with the outcome, head coach Steve McAlister was more than pleased with his team’s effort and execution. This all despite losing a two-score lead in the final minutes when Westfield rallied to tie with goals at 6:30 and 3:40 left in the match.
“I’m super-psyched at our overall performance,” McAlister said. “I’ll take the tie. Westfield is a powerhouse and we played very well. [Especially] the two second half [Westfield] goals were legit,”
The first-year coach said his defense was rock-solid, despite the four goals allowed.
Westfield Tech was 6-1-2 at the time of the MIAA power rankings release, and sat 13th in D-V. The two teams are among the leaders in the Bi-County League.
Ivan Liang scored twice, while Sean Rouseau and Jack Cooper also tallied goals for McCann.
Goalie Jesse Brazee faced 17 shots and played a solid game as the Hornets featured eight freshmen and two sophomores in their lineup.
Carter Foucher stood out defensively as he was deployed in several different positions and was steady in his own end. Foucher was often at the forefront setting up the offensive attack from the defensive zone with deft passing and strong field vision. The unit as a whole seems to have solved some of its problems playing in the middle of the field, McAlister said, with Foucher providing some leadership.
“He’s probably our best player and he roams all over the field, he can score from out far,” McAlister said, noting Foucher is a deadly offensive player but is most valuable anchoring the defense.
Overall the whole defense stepped up, while Brazee made two particularly huge saves at 7:56 and 7:45 of the second half as Westfield began a furious attacking pace. The Tigers were momentarily frozen by Brazee’s stops and a nifty goal by McCann junior Liang at 7:29 on a short feed from Justin Chen.
The Hornets could have rode some momentum from the score, but Westfield answered a half-minute later and then notched the equalizer on a blast from the 18 with just 3:40 left.
The Hornets staged a late rush and also turned back a free kick on a penalty in their own zone in the waning moments of the draw.
McCann’s Cooper, a junior, was not ecstatic with the outcome of the game. Overall he thought his teammates played well enough to win but they would have to accept the tie.
“It’s a little disappointing, of course,” the junior who scored at 26:45 of the second half as a tic-tac-toe display of passing from Liang to Rouseau to Cooper staked the Hornets to a 3-2 lead.
McCann opened up the lead by two goals on a tally by Liang assisted by Chen. McCann nearly went up by three as it hit the post when Liang walked in, fired, and was denied. The rebound bounced out of the scrum and a second shot clanged off the center of the left post and was smothered by Westfield.
Both teams had chances to open the game up, but Westfield struck the crossbar with 33 seconds left in the first half with the score tied 2-2, and a near miss just over the crossbar at 22:19 by McCann’s Chen.
The second half opened with Westfield dominating overall, while Liang had two scoring chances and Westfield just cleared the crossbar on a blast from just inside the 18.