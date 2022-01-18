NORTH ADAMS — A short bench made Tuesday’s game an uphill battle. Southwick’s depth covered that hill in ice.
The Hornets, competing after four postponements in roughly a week, ran out of gas in a 42-35 loss to the Rams.
“A lot of heart, a lot of will and a lot of desire,” McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj said after the game. “I can’t fault the girls. With what we have, we’re doing a good job.”
Not only were the Hornets regaining their balance after a handful of missed games, but they lined up for the National Anthem with just seven players, compared to 14 for the Rams.
On the court, however, Hannah Boisvert and Macey Tatro made it seem like the Hornets had the advantage early on.
Southwick (5-2) started the game on a 4-0 run before Catryna Marsh dropped two dimes into Boisvert, who knotted the game at four. Boisvert returned the favor by creating an open look for Marsh with a strong pass and the junior delivered with a jumper, giving the Hornets (2-3) a 6-4 lead at the first break.
The second quarter belonged to Tatro and her eight points in the paint. The junior finished with a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds. She also converted four offensive rebounds into buckets in the outing and gave the Hornets a 14-10 lead with a strong move inside the paint late in the second quarter.
The Rams had enough time to charge up one more run, ending the half on an 8-2 scoring streak. A steal-and-score by Hannah Burke beat the buzzer and despite the hard-fought half, Southwick found itself in front 18-16.
“The last minute of the second quarter, we turned the ball over and gave them that lead,” Budaj said. “That broke our back and we couldn’t recover from it. We would get within a couple and just couldn’t catch up.”
The Hornets trailed 26-20 early in the third before Tatro’s offensive board was returned for two points. The deficit was now four, but it quickly bounced back up to seven due to a 3-point shot off the arm of Maeve Turmel.
The Rams featured just four scorers on the night, but three of them reached double digits and Turmel led the way with a game-high 16 points. Southwick outscored McCann 11-6 in the third and led 29-22 with just a quarter to work with.
McCann trailed 36-26 early in the fourth before Boisvert, who finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, cut the deficit to eight with a putback. Next time down the court, Marsh found Boisvert for two more to make it a six-point ball game.
“[Boisvert and Tatro] did a fantastic job on the boards,” Budaj said.
Marsh created opportunities for Tatro and Boisvert down low with some strong passes, finishing with five assists and six rebounds. Addie Hayer had two more assists and was crucial for McCann, navigating the offense through a full-court press at point guard.
The Hornets continued to pick up steam. Boisvert swatted a Southwick shot and Taylor Paree canned a trey to draw the hosts within three. Southwick had seen enough, pulling away with a 6-2 run over the game’s final two minutes.
“The key is having the bigs run for 32 minutes — it is a lot,” Budaj said. “Some turnovers we shouldn’t have made and it hurt us — but they worked their tails off today.”
The Hornets remain at home for their next game, a 7 p.m. showdown with Franklin West rival Easthampton on Friday.
Southwick 4 14 11 13 — 42
McCann Tech 6 10 6 13 — 35
SOUTHWICK (42)
Jacques 0-0-0, Ensign 0-0-0, McGivney 0-0-0, Andrade 0-0-0, Turmel 5-4-16, Cronin 1-0-2, Burke 5-1-11, Westcott 0-0-0, Hanifan 5-1-11, Ferrentino 0-0-0. 16-8-42.
McCANN TECH (35)
Hayer 0-2-2, Boisvert 5-1-11, Moran 0-1-1, Tatro 7-0-14, Todd 1-0-3, Marsh 1-0-2, Paree 1-0-3. Totals 15-4-35.
3-pointers — S 2 (Turmel 2), MT 1 (Paree).