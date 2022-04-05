LENOX — At the end of the day on Tuesday, the scoreboard had one winner.
Both McCann Tech and Lenox, however, were able to see the glass as at least half full.
“First game outside after having a few outside practices, I was impressed with the bats today. We are very disciplined with the bats at the plate,” first-year Hornets coach Justin Howland said after McCann hung on to beat Lenox 6-2 in the first game of the season for both teams.
“We hit well. Base-running, we had a few errors, mostly my fault,” the coach said. “We have to clean it up defensively. If we clean it up defensively, we’re going to be a strong team.”
The Millionaires, who came up on the short end of the score, might not have been happy with the scoreboard. Coach Kevin Downer, however, wasn’t hanging his head.
“We made some mistakes. The first game, we’ve got to work on a few things,” Downer said. “They didn’t give up. They battled until the very end.
“That pitcher is probably the best pitcher they’re going to face in Berkshire County, so I’m not down at all.”
The pitcher Downer was referring to was McCann sophomore Ozzie Weber. The right hander dominated the Millionaires for five innings. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and lost it on a one-out single to left-center by Lenox’s Mike Butler. Weber did pitch out of a jam in the fifth when he got Cliff Flynn looking with runners on the corners and two outs.
Things did not start particularly well for Weber, who hit leadoff batter Mike Ward. Then, after striking out Butler and Brendan Armstrong, Weber hit Flynn and walked Max DiGrigoli to load the bases. But Max Shepardson struck out on a 2-2 pitch to end the threat.
It was the first of eight consecutive batters retired by Weber, a streak that ended when he walked DiGrigoli on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth inning.
When Weber’s day was done, he had given up no runs on one hit in those five frames. He walked two and struck out 13. Weber struck out five different Lenox hitters twice in his outing.
“His fastball was working for him real good,” said McCann catcher Seth Farnsworth. “He was pounding the zone and throwing hard, kind of his specialty. They didn’t catch up to him until probably the fifth or something, his last inning when they actually started sitting on it. He pulled out some breaking stuff, and it worked well.”
“The way to beat him is you have to make him walk people,” Downer said. “If you’re going to hit him, you’ve got to shorten up and put the bat on the ball. We didn’t do that today.”
The Hornets got on the board with a pair of unearned runs on two hits and two errors in the first inning. Weber helped his cause with a two-out, two-run single that plated Landon Champney and Collin Booth. The first three Hornets got on base, two by error and one on a single by Booth. Losing pitcher Shepardson retired Josh Livsey and Austin Buda, and was a pitch away from getting out of the inning when Weber hit a 2-0 offering to center.
McCann upped the lead to 4-0 in the third on an RBI single by Buda and a run-scoring ground out off the bat of Chase Vander-Woude. A two-run double by Farnsworth in the fifth gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead.
Lenox got to reliever Josh Livsey for two runs in the seventh inning. Ward singled, stole second and scored on Butler’s single. After Armstrong and Flynn both hit infield singles and Nick Vaber struck out, Shepardson’s liner to left was caught by Buda. Butler scored the second run but Armstrong was caught in a rundown for a game-ending double play.
“I’ve had 80 percent of these kids on travel teams before I started coaching [at McCann], so I know what they’re capable of. It’s not like I’m walking in this year to a bunch of kids I don’t know who they are,” said the first-year McCann coach. “I know where we’re at. I know where we need to be. I think we have the potential to be there.”