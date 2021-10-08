NORTH ADAMS — It’s eight years ago, and the U10 travel team from North Adams Soccer Club is steamrolling yet another foe.
The opposing coach looks and sees the two players doing most of the damage — a dark-haired little girl named Kayla and her friend Elli — are actually only eight.
It’s a feeling high school coaches around Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts would have a few years later, when Kayla McGrath and Elli Miles were combining for over 40 points as freshmen on the varsity soccer pitch at Drury.
“I don’t,” Miles admitted when asked if she recalled first meeting McGrath. “It was probably like first grade, maybe kindergarten. We’ve been playing together since U10, and we were both early so we were really young.
“I remember our U10 team, when we first played together, was really good. We were beating teams by a lot. Since we’ve been together for so long, we just developed together. I generally know what she’s thinking and she can usually tell what I’m thinking because we’re so used to each other. We can predict each other pretty well.”
Following a 14-0 win over Taconic last week, Drury coach Maria Bartini was asked the same question. After all, the two had just combined for eight goals and two assists in the rout.
“They were in first grade, that was the first time they were on the same team, but they had been playing in the little kid leagues for a couple of years,” said Bartini, whose first season at the Drury helm coincided with their freshmen year. “They were the two youngest on that U10 team, so it’s been a while.”
McGrath was posed the same question at Taconic.
“Very, very, very long time ago. Probably North Adams Soccer Club, and then from there we’ve kind of always played together,” said the Drury senior. “From club teams with NASC, Black Rock and then all through North Adams and high school. It’s been a great time, I’ve enjoyed playing with her every single time. We work so well together.”
Drury finished 7-10-1 in 2018, and was bounced from the first round of the Western Mass. tournament.
A year later, the duo combined for 53 points and Drury went 4-2-2 in Berkshire South play. The pandemic swiped much of their junior year together, but the Blue Devils made the most of their abbreviated schedule during the Fall II season. Drury beat Hoosac Valley 3-0 in the Berkshire South tournament championship game. McGrath scored twice, Miles once.
“They’re a dynamic duo. They really are. It’s crazy how they can move up and down the field,” then senior goalie Mackenzie Dobbert told The Eagle. “They both have amazing foot skills, they don’t get phased under pressure. They just get the job done.”
Now it's 2021 and the two are seniors, along with teammates Sam Kogut, Julia Albright and Madeline Nesbit, who provide the defensive backbone of the Blue Devils.
“With Sam, the three of them have been playing premier-level soccer in the spring seasons," noted Bartini. "They’ve been playing together for a long time.”
Together, they've got the Blue Devils off to a 10-0-1 start to the season, and they've outscored their opponents an incredible 85-2.
“We were pretty confident coming in. We got a lot of new girls, freshmen from last year who got some experience. I thought we were going to be pretty good," said Miles. "I think we’ve exceeded those expectations, but we’re continuing to improve with every game.
“We’re excited for the postseason with the state tournament. It’s a little disappointing that we haven’t gotten to play the same teams this year, that would help us prove ourselves and show that we can be at that level.”
That opportunity first presents itself on Tuesday, when Drury will welcome Mount Greylock for a Berkshire County showdown on Tuesday. The Mounties were in the Fall II Berkshire North title game and are currently winners of six straight and sit at 8-2-0 this year.
Also on the lookout for Tuesday is McGrath's 100-point milestone. After notching two goals and an assist in an 8-1 win over Pioneer Valley on Thursday, she sits at 99 career points. Miles, who had a hat trick in that game and stands with 27 points on the season, isn't far behind.
“We’ve always played with her in the midfield, attacking mid, holding mid, whatever was needed, and I’ve usually been forward or just behind in a holding mid position," McGrath said of their chemistry. "From there we’ve learned how to work with each other, how to move up the field between us and then ending up with a goal with her having my assist or me having her assist. Then we’ve worked on involving the team too.”
In a 10-0 win over Lee earlier this week, three of the goals came via the McGrath-Miles or Miles-McGrath connection.
Whatever jersey they're sporting, it's been that way for nearly a decade.