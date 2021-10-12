NORTH ADAMS — After watching the ball bounce off the bar and knowing the talent on the opposing bench late in the first half, Drury’s Kayla McGrath wasn’t sure if she’d get another shot.

“Could that be my only shot?” she asked herself after the miss, “but when I started thinking positively, If I know I can get a shot off, I will be able to create more opportunities.”

Just three minutes later, the refocused senior pushed the ball up the pitch and redirected the ball with a well-timed tap, pushing it by Mount Greylock’s keeper for the 100th point in her career. The milestone wasn’t all McGrath accomplished, scoring in the 52nd minute as the Blue Devils pushed past the Mounties 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

“I was nervous because Greylock is an amazing team,” McGrath said following the game while talking about her 100th point. “As soon as I scored that I felt like my normal self.”

Drury entered action outscoring opponents 85-2 on the year, but the Mounties put the Blue Devils in an unusual spot early in the match.

Lucy McWeeny dished the ball to Maggie Brody and the junior punched it in for a goal in the 20th minute. The goal marked the first time Drury had trailed in a game this season.

“Some of our earlier games have been a little more lopsided so [we] hadn’t been pushed at times, but this was a really great test,” Drury coach Maria Bartini said. “We needed some adversity.”

Staring down adversity — and a stout Greylock defense — the Blue Devils needed to make something happen.

The game stalled for the next 13 minutes until Elli Miles pushed the ball up to McGrath, who used her speed to escape a defender and create a shot. Her 27th goal this fall — and 100th career point — knotted the game at one.

“I was thinking about it last night, it would be awesome if [Elli] got an assist on my 100th point,” McGrath said of her fellow senior.

Drury’s Brooke Bishop popped in front of the ball for a save in the closing minute of the first half, which was a sign of things to come. The keeper was put to the test in the second half and passed with seven saves.

Mount Greylock didn’t make it easy as Jane Skavlem, Lily McDermott and Lucy Igoe kept the visitors on the offensive for most of the outing.

“We were absorbing a lot of pressure and they definitely out-possessed us,” Bartini said. “They have a lot of skilled players and they move the ball nicely. We just had to pack it in at the end.”

A back line featuring Madeline Nesbit, Sam Kogut, Rylee Joy and Maddison Houghtaling did enough to snuff out a handful of corner kicks early and maintain the stalemate.

Kogut got the ball up to McGrath in the 52nd minute and she did the rest for her second goal of the day. While she broke the tie, McGrath suffered an injury and didn’t play the final 28 minutes of action.

“When I hurt my other ankle against Taconic earlier in the season I was sitting on the bench and knew that I may not be on the field, but I need to support my team like I am out there communicating with them,” McGrath said.

While the senior admitted she was too nervous to watch the remaining corner kicks, Drury continued to squash Greylock’s attacks and safely dock the ship.

“We’ve talked about how the second part of the season begins now and we’re preparing for what is next,” Bartini said. “Our motto this season has been to get 1 percent better every day. By the end of the season, you’re going to be 50-to-100 percent better and that is what makes the difference.”

The Blue Devils had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday with McGrath’s goal. Additionally, this was Drury’s first win over Mount Greylock in McGrath’s four years at the school.

“Ramunto’s [Brick Oven Pizza],” McGrath said as a possible celebration dinner, “it is always the spot.”

A quick turnaround has Drury playing at Hopkins Academy later today. The Mounties will hit the road on Friday to play a match at Palmer.

Greylock 1 0 — 1

Drury 1 1 — 2

First Half

MG: Brody (McWeeny), 20:00; D: McGrath (Miles), 33:00.

Second Half

D: McGrath (Kogut), 52:00.

Saves — MG: Newberry 5; D: Bishop 9.