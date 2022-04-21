NORTH ADAMS — After nearly two decades, college hockey will be returning to MCLA.
The school announced Thursday morning that it would be bringing back the men's hockey program that was canceled back after the 2002-03 season. In a release, the school also announced that it would be establishing a women's hockey program.
"There's always been the desire to bring [men's hockey] back," MCLA athletic director Laura Mooney said. "People have been talking about hockey since I got here seven years ago. People stop me in town and ask when are we ever bringing hockey back.
"It's definitely a welcomed return, if you will. I think all sorts of folks on campus who were here then are excited about kind of getting it back on campus."
The hockey announcement was part of a larger athletics announcement by the school. MCLA will put a new turf surface down at Shewcraft Field at the Zavattaro Athletic Complex. That work will be done next summer. In addition, the school is fund-raising to turf the MCLA baseball and softball fields.
As part of the announcement, the school said it would be dropping its varsity tennis teams due to a lack of interest. With the addition of hockey, the school would have seven men's and seven women's sports.
"This multi-year plan is a further investment in our athletics program and the overall experience we provide our students and student-athletes," MCLA president James F. Birge said in a statement. "Positive student experiences help support retention, and we're excited to continue to enhance our athletic facilities and offerings for students to enjoy."
The MCLA men last played hockey in the 2002-03 season and had a record of 5-15-3. The year before, the Trailblazers were 8-8-3 in ECAC East play and 14-11-3 overall.
The President's Athletic Council at MCLA is made up of faculty, staff, members of the athletic department and school vice presidents. Mooney said the group makes recommendations to Birge about athletics.
"We have been talking about our sports sponsorships and what sports we have for years, and what sports make sense. That led us to, before I got here, adding women's lacrosse and since I've been here, adding men's lacrosse," Mooney said in an interview with The Eagle. "Obviously, the pandemic put a pause on a lot of plans across the campus, but it's definitely been a topic and it's been a team in consideration in those conversations."
The athletic director said the ball got really moving forward in February, and that momentum continued until Thursday's announcement.
Mooney said she is currently working on job descriptions for the two coaches the school will have to hire.
"From there, we'll do the search between May, June and July. It depends on the pool, how long the search will take," she said. "The coaches would start Aug. 1, on a 10-month contract, kind of in line with the rest of my coaches."
When asked about finances, Mooney wrote in a text message that between start-up equipment, travel, and coaching, the cost could be north of $200,000 per season for the two programs.
So, what is Mooney looking for in the coaches for the two programs?
"College experience is always preferred. I'm looking for really strong recruiters," she said. "We're going to have to get a bunch of men and women in, in a short time frame, to be able to compete the following year. Someone who is really well-connected on the high school and club level, who already has a bunch of contacts or is willing to get out there and create a bunch of contacts. Obviously, someone who is a good teammate, to work with the rest of the department and add value to our team culture here."
While men's hockey has had a place in athletics at MCLA and back when it was North Adams State, the women's hockey program is brand new.
"It's amazing," Williams women's hockey coach Meghan Gillis said of the announcement. "I believe that D-III women's hockey continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA. It's amazing to see MCLA get on board. It's a very quick road trip when we'd get to go and play them."
As far as the big picture for women's hockey, Gillis said having MCLA on the ice can only help encourage girls to play.
"Growing up in Canada, hockey was obviously a huge part of my community," Gillis said. "I know it's not as big in the Berkshires, but hopefully something like this will change that. I think, now that I have a young daughter, for her to be able to grow up in a community that has a couple of college teams would be amazing to see."
Mooney said that she is scheduled to meet with the operators of the Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Rink on South Church Street in North Adams. It was the home of MCLA men's hockey.
Now that plans for hockey have been announced, Mooney said one of the next steps will be to find the teams homes.
It will be easy for the men's team because MASCAC has hosted men's hockey and played a postseason tournament since the 2009-10 season. Fitchburg, Salem, Westfield, Worcester and Framingham State all play in the MASCAC league, along with hockey-only members Plymouth (N.H.) State and UMass-Dartmouth. Plymouth State won the last three MASCAC Tournament titles and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament that goes with it.
There are only two MASCAC teams that currently have women's hockey teams, Salem State and Worcester State. Salem plays in the New England Hockey Conference and has been in that league since 2015. Worcester State just fielded a women's hockey team for the 21-22 season, and the Lancers won the title in the four-team Eastern Collegiate Hockey Alliance.
Only the NEHC champion, this year it was Elmira, earns an auto bid to the D-III Tournament. The ECHA does not get an auto bid.
"I have not had conversations with any hockey commissioners yet, but there are a couple of leagues that my counterparts in MASCAC have teams play in," Mooney said. "I think there are possibilities of seeing who else in MASCAC may sponsor, and maybe we'll become a MASCAC sport eventually.
"Now that it's official, I'll definitely be reaching out to conferences."
MASCAC commissioner Angela Baumann, in a statement from the conference, welcomes the moves made in North Adams.
“The MASCAC is extremely excited about MCLA’s multi-year plan to enhance MCLA’s athletic program and facilities. We are thrilled that MCLA is resuming their men’s ice hockey program, which has a rich history of success, as well as the implementation of a women’s ice hockey program," she said. "Adding another core member to our slate of men’s teams will continue to grow our conference while adding another women’s program increases our conference sports profile and future potential opportunities. We look forward to the puck dropping in 2023 as well as the comprehensive facility improvements all MCLA current and future student-athletes will enjoy.”
In so far as the facility improvements, the first up will be the re-turfing of Shewcraft Field. The turf field was installed in 2007 and has been the home to the men's and women's soccer and lacrosse squads. The field has also been the home for MIAA high school events and the Williams soccer teams have been known to use Shewcraft Field when inclement weather had forced the teams off of Cole Field.
"We've definitely reached our life expectancy" at Shewcraft, she said. "We've had some drainage issues. There are puddles that remain on the field. That's got to be addressed from a replacement perspective."
That project is due to take place in the summer of 2023.
The school is also beginning fundraising to turf both the baseball and softball fields. Field issues have plagued both teams over the years, but none more so than baseball. This year, for example, the Trailblazers are scheduled to play their first true home game on Friday against Mass. Maritime. The Trailblazers did play two doubleheaders where they were the home teams, one was at Williams and one was at Joe Wolfe Field.
"You cover us everywhere but home as it relates to baseball and softball," Mooney said. "We can hardly ever get on our fields just based on the way the complex drains and the way the trees shade the fields. It doesn't get a lot of assistance from Mother Nature. Being able to turf both of those surfaces are going to be game-changers. We constantly have to send our teams on the road. We don't have any home games, which is really challenging when you talk about the student-athlete experience, and wanting to retain our students and recruit new students.
"Those two turf surfaces are going to be beyond impactful."