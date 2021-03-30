GREAT BARRINGTON — Whatever midseason form means during a fall soccer season played in late March, that's what coach Tom Ostheimer sees in his Mount Greylock girls.
The Mounties steamrolled through Monument Mountain on Tuesday afternoon, leveling the Spartans 8-1 in their second game of the season. The two-contest scoring total for Greylock: 12-1.
The visitors got hat tricks from a pair of seniors in Jackie Wells and Clara McWeeny, and led 7-1 after one half before playing out the string and boarding the busses for a long trip back to Williamstown with a 2-0 start to the Fall II slate.
"It kind of feels like it hasn't been that long. We had a lot of girls out for the fall club team, I think 22 players," said Ostheimer. "It seems like they're in midseason form, whatever that is. It's a little weird to wake up and think 'soccer game' when it's not fall.
"And we've got a huge senior class, and a couple nice additions. It's great for them to get out here with friends for their senior year. It's a great experience."
McWeeny is the reigning Berkshire Eagle All-Stars MVP from last season — which wrapped around 16 months ago, while Wells is suiting up for varsity soccer for the first time. The cross-country, track and Nordic skiing star has the opportunity to be a four-sport athlete during this pandemic season, and has wasted no time adapting to the pitch. She's tallied six goals in two games, mostly by being in the right place at the right time.
Elizabeth Dupras played for Ostheimer a couple years ago, before trying her legs at cross-country in the fall. Now, like Wells, she's taking advantage of the chance to lace up cleats once more. Dupras did the leg work on Wells' first two strikes, which turned a tight 2-0 match at the 20-minute mask break into a 4-0 runaway.
Following a lengthy Monument Mountain possession that ultimately amounted to little in terms of tests for goalie Delaney Babcock, Dupras took a long stride up the right sideline. About 25 yards from the end line, she centered a pass to Wells, who had to beat just one defender before punching a shot into the back of the net. A couple minutes later, Dupras gathered a long clearing pass from her defense and again put one on the money to Wells for the middle finish.
"They've played. Elizabeth a couple years with us, it's good to have her back. Jackie, she's just such an incredible athlete," said Ostheimer. "Whatever she's lacking in terms of not being with the team over the years, she makes up for with her speed and she's got an accurate shot. It's fun to see them playing well together and communicating."
Wells' natural hat trick was finished a bit later in the half when McWeeny found her on the attack for the 5-0 lead.
The Spartans got one back quickly when Ariana Rave came out of a cluster to finish off a nice possession by teammate Marti Cunningham in the Greylock zone. That was all the rebuilding Spartans (1-1) could muster. The regular Berkshire North power rosters just three seniors this season, and longtime coach Jess Platt was unable to be with the team during what would normally be the spring offseason.
McWeeny made sure to get going on her hat trick before the halftime whistle as well, scoring quickly to ensure a firm answer to Rave's tally. She took on both defenders Isabella DeFelice and Emma Soule, along with Spartan keeper Emily Mead and won. Just before the half, McWeeny put a corner kick onto the foot of Lucy Igoe, who assisted on a Jane Skavlem goal and it was 7-1 Mounties.
"There was a lot of unselfish play. We're looking for a lot of combinations, a lot of good, one-touch, triangle passing," said Ostheimer. "And the defense looks good. They're solid back there."
McWeeny, who posted 18 goals and 31 points as a junior, scored the lone goal of the second half to complete her big day. She also broke the ice in the first half, crashing the net off her own corner kick to finish off a rebound after Mead made a save on Dupras' boot.
Livia Morales had the second goal for Greylock, off a helper from Wells. The junior blasted off a shot from 35 yards out that cleared Mead's outstretched arms.
———
Mount Greylock 7 1 — 8
Monument Mountain 1 0 — 1
First Half
MG — Clara McWeeny (unassisted); MG — Livia Morales (Jackie Wells); MG — Wells (Elizabeth Dupras); MG — Wells (Dupras); MG — Wells (McWeeny); MM — Ariana Rave (Marti Cunningham); MG — McWeeny (UA); MG — Jane Skavlem (Lucy Igoe).
Second Half
MG — McWeeny (UA).