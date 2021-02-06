SHEFFIELD — In a year where nothing is for certain, the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team had been preparing for a season since July. If an opportunity to partake in organized hoops presented itself — the Hurricanes were going to be prepared.
The first week of high school basketball in Berkshire County is nearing its end and the Hurricanes are a perfect 2-0, following a 71-37 win over the Eagles (0-2) on Friday night.
Hoosac stormed the court in the first quarter thanks to a handful of buckets in transition. Carson Meczywor found Logan Davis for a 3-pointer to get the game rolling. The bucket, which was the first of two 3-pointers from Davis in the frame, opened the flood gates.
Meczywor took command of the game with eight points in the quarter and finished with a game-high 25.
"It begins with rebounds and just running," Meczywor said of the team's aggressiveness on offense. "We've been conditioning since July and doing workouts, which definitely helps in transition."
A 7-0 run out of the gates forced an early Everett timeout, which seemed to help the Eagles — especially Jack Carpenter — find their footing. An and-one from the Mount Everett senior, who had a team-high 16 points, cut the deficit to just four.
The Eagles seemed to right the ship with buckets from Reece Mullen and Cooper Rothvoss as the score was 12-9 with just seconds remaining in the quarter.
Meczywor, though, had other plans. The Hoosac Valley junior got to the rim and converted right before the buzzer, making it a five-point game at the end of one.
"It is good to be out here playing with each other against real teams," Meczywor said. "[Our goal is to] just get better every day. Since there is no tournament, we're just focused on working hard."
While Meczywor tacked on another nine points in the second, the Hurricanes began to spread the love. Frank Field scored four of his 15 points in the frame, and Davis added another three.
Hoosac entered halftime with a 12-point advantage and never looked back. Davis finished with 12 points and Luc Levesque added another 10.
Mount Everett's best stretch came in the fourth, scoring 14 points behind seven from Carpenter. However, the deficit was to deep for the Eagles to rebound from. Rothvoss finished with eight points, Ben Monteleone and Mullen each had four points.
Hoosac Valley 14 18 16 23 — 71
Mount Everett 9 8 6 14 — 37
HV (71)
Kastner 0-1-1; Owensby 0-0-0; Meczywor 12-0-25; McGovern 1-0-3; Harrington 2-0-5; Levesque 5-0-10; Field 7-0-15; Bishop 0-0-0. Totals 31-2-71.
ME (37)
Foster 0-0-0; Ullrich 1-0-3; Carpenter 5-6-16; Monteleone 1-2-4; Aloisi 1-0-2; Mullen 2-0-4; Rothvoss 4-0-8; Jo. Peck 0-0-0; Ja. Peck 0-0-0; Cohen 0-0-0; Williams 0-0-0. Totals 14-8-37.
3-point field goals — HV 7 (Davis 3, Harrington, McGovern, Meczywor, Field); ME 1 (Ullrich).