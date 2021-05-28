Shannon Meisberger is one step away from running for an NCAA championship.
Meisberger, a junior at the University of Arizona, finished second in her first-round heat of the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I West Preliminary on Thursday at Texas A&M, and will run in the quarterfinal round Saturday night.
It's been a good outdoor season for the Lenox native.
"It is going well," she said, during a video conference earlier in May. "There's always the desire to do better. I had a great start to the season. When you have a really good start to the season, it's like I just want to get better and better and better. The problem is that progress isn't necessarily linear and I should be faster than this, even though I'm pretty danged fast. It's the issue of always wanting to be doing better than I am."
Meisberger did well enough to reach the NCAA West Quarterfinals. In Thursday's first round, Meisberger finished second in the 400 hurdles to Shae Anderson of UCLA. Anderson ran a time of 56.50 seconds and Meisberger's second-place time was 56.65. Finishing third was Abigail Schaaffe of Minnesota in 57.75.
Moving right along‼️@Shantrak clocks 56.65 to place second in the 400m hurdles and advance to Saturday's quarterfinals#BearDown | #BeLezoLike pic.twitter.com/40M9jG82Wt— Arizona Track & Field (@ArizonaTrack) May 28, 2021
Anna Cockrell of USC, who beat both Anderson and Meisberger in the Pac-12 Conference championships, finished fifth in the first round and advanced to the quarterfinals as well.
The 56.65 time equaled her 56.65 time she ran in the Desert Heat Classic at the University of Arizona. There, she finished second to Sage Watson, who ran a 55.46. Watson, who also beat Meisberger in the West Coast Classic, happens to be an Arizona graduate who is a volunteer assistant coach with the Wildcats. Watson, a Canadian, is one of her nation's top hurdlers.
"She's the volunteer coach and I work out with her, so I know her quite well," Meisberger said. "And I was like, I just want to be close to her."
In fact, when Watson ran that 55.46, it was the third fastest time in the world in 2021 in the 400 hurdles.
All of that is the preliminary to what comes next.
The quarterfinal in the NCAA West's 400 hurdles was scheduled for 8:55 p.m. EDT Saturday night. From there, the top athletes head for the NCAA Championships, June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
How does one get to Eugene? This is directly from the NCAA's Track and Field championships manual: "Qualifying to the final championships competition is accomplished through performance in the preliminary championships competition at each site for events contested at those competitions. Twelve competitors from each individual event and 12 teams from each relay event advance from each preliminary championships competition site to the final championships competition."
It has been a long road back, not only for Meisberger, but for the rest of her University of Arizona teammates. After all, there was no spring season in 2020 and training was somewhat tricky due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
"We got to it pretty quickly with indoor. I had some pretty poor showings in indoors, which really annoyed me," she said. "That does have to do with the mindset. It's disappointing to run indoor for me to an extent, because it's not my race. I run the 400 hurdles so you don't get to run those indoors. It's just me competing essentially, just to compete. That usually gets me into the mindset where when it's the outdoor season, it's time to run.
"I'm very much in that mindset."
Meisberger said that, even amidst the pandemic, she and her UA hurdles teammates were able to pick up training when they returned to Tucson.
"COVID happened. We were forced to go home. Then, the moment we got back, we started training for three or four months. Actually, even before winter break, we were hurdling," she said. "At the time, when the outdoor season rolled around, I had already been going over hurdles. It was a matter of cinching everything together."
Meisberger had a win in the outdoor season, taking first in the Jim Click Shootout. In track, the opponent is the clock as much as it is the woman standing next to you in the starting blocks. Meisberger was asked about that, whether beating the clock or beating the opponent was more important.
"It really depends on the race. In the Desert Heat Classic, I'm more concerned with time and running my race, because it's one of those things that's not getting televised. It's a big meet for us in terms of training purposes, but it's not the equivalent of winning the Pac-12s," she said. "When I get to nationals or the Pac-12s, [director of cross-country and track and field Fred Harvey] and I start talking about running to win. Assuming I win, I'll probably get that time I wanted anyway. Once you get to Pac-12s and Nationals, you're consistently competing with the people who are also the top of the world and the top in the NCAA.
"If you win or you place well, you hit that time you wanted."
The week after the NCAA's, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will take place, also in Eugene.
"It's still on the table," Meisberger said. "I have made plans to be in Oregon for the Trials, because it is based on time and ranking. My issue is I'm always [thinking] I want to have this time that I know for 100 percent will get me into trials. At the rank I currently am, I would make it. I want to be absolutely positive."