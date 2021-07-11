PITTSFIELD – For the second straight night, Pittsfield watched opportunity after opportunity go by. And this time, the local squad was faced with a one-run deficit against visiting Westfield. A loss meant a winner-take-all Game 3, and the possibility of an early end to Pittsfield’s season.
But, the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-olds weren’t ready to pack it in for summer just yet.
Simon Mele stroked a two-run single to left field with two down and a full-count in the bottom of the seventh, delivering Pittsfield a 3-2 walk-off win on Sunday afternoon at Deming Park.
The win clinches a Western Mass State title for Pittsfield and pushes them into the regional tournament, which Westfield will host later this month. Pittsfield beat Westfield on the road Saturday night, 4-0 in eight innings.
“There’s a lot of confidence in this team. You saw that,” said coach Elmar Uy. “I did not have any worries. Last night it was 0-0 into the eighth inning and we picked up four runs. We need to capitalize more often, but the boys are playing hard, they’ve got some heart. I’m happy with that.”
Westfield grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Josh Angers singled off Mele, who went 6 1/3 innings in his start, but a fielder’s choice and ground out gave Pittsfield two outs with runners on second and third. An error on a grounder to second base allowed Angers to score, and then Pat Millen came home on a balk call.
Pittsfield had plenty of chances to tie the game or grab a lead, but couldn’t find the clutch hit. Quentin Christopher singled in the first, but runners were stranded on second and third. David Wildgoose singled to lead off the third but was also left standing on third.
In the fifth, Morrie Fried opened with a liner to center field that ended the day for Westfield starter Josh Wagner. Connor Devine was walked by reliever Joe Maffia, and then Andrew Hammill had a pinch-hit single to load the bases with one out. Maffia got a pop-out, and then Matt Egan’s base-hit to center became a fielder’s choice when Millen charged the ball and threw quick to second for the force out to end the frame.
Pittsfield left the bases loaded again in the sixth, though they managed one run when Jackson Almeida’s sacrifice fly was dropped in right and Christopher scored.
In the meantime, Mele was a workhorse on the mound. He struck out five in his 6 1/3 innings, but also had to work around five hits and five walks to keep Westfield from adding to its lead. Following a 1-2-3 sixth, she got a fly out to start the seventh, but then walked Aidan Dougherty while reaching the pitch limit. He threw 99 pitches in the game, before giving way to Devin Reynolds.
Working quickly, Reynolds induced a pair of fly outs to send Pittsfield to its last at-bats.
Maffia got a groundout, but then squared off against Reynolds, and the mid-game sub sent a single back up the middle. He stole second, but Egan flew out to center and Pittsfield was down to its last out.
“Clutch, man. And last night too, [Reynolds] came in off the bench and got two hits for us,” said Uy. “He was doing a job. We tell them all every game to be ready to go out there and do your job; bunt, pinch-run, steal a bag, they’re all ready.”
Christopher hit a grounder that forced the second baseman to range too deep and he beat the throw for an infield single to put runners at the corners.
That brought up Mele.
“I was feeling good. Still had a good feeling we were going to win. We just had to come through with the hits,” said Mele. “[Maffia] threw a lot of curveballs. He’s a good pitcher, but you had to look curve and I was able to stay with one.”
Mele drove the 3-2 pitch to left-center. The left fielder had a chance, but couldn’t come down with the catch after diving forward. Reynolds scored the tying run, and Christopher was on his heels with the game winner.
———