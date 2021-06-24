When the MIAA All-State Track and Field championships kick off this weekend at Norwell High School, there will be nine individuals and four relay teams on hand from Berkshire County.
Of the six local schools that host track and field teams, five of them had All-State qualifiers at last weekend's sectional championships. Pittsfield High sends four individuals in five events, while Mount Greylock had six qualifying events among three individuals and a relay team. Lenox sends two relay teams and one individual. Monument Mountain is represented by a relay team and Hoosac Valley boasts an individual athlete.
Emmanuel Nda, a Pittsfield High senior sprinter, is the top seed among Berkshire County locals. He'll race the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Nda, the Central/Western Mass. D-I champion in the 100, is seeded third at states with a 10.8-second time. The top seed is Jacob Kao of Acton-Boxborough in 10.64, while South Hadley's Jonas Clarke is second in 10.67.
Nda is seeded seventh in the 200 with a 22.38. Kao leads that event as well in 21.39.
The next top seed is Lenox's Mary Elliot. The junior sprinter qualified in the 400 as an individual and with her 4x400 teammates. Elliot is seeded sixth in the 400 with a time of 57.97. Aleia Gisolfi-McCready of Lexington is the top seed in 56.08.
Elliot ran the anchor leg for the Lenox girls 4x400 team (Solia Schmid, Elyssa Scrimo, Savannah Reber, Elliot) that captured a Central/Western Mass. D-II championship last week in Lunenburg. A repeat this weekend will be tough, as that group is seeded 22nd in 4:15.92. Top-seed Milford owns a 3:58.28.
Lenox also sends its boys 4x400 team. Harry Touloukian, Ely Carroll, Ted Yee and Andre Collins are seeded 20th in 3:34.10.
In that same boys 4x400 event, sectional champion Monument Mountain is seeded 16th. Gavin Santos, Colin Kinne, Quinn Redpath and Lucien Firth ran a 3:32.44 at Lunenburg. The top seed in the event is Newton North in 3:22.61.
Mount Greylock actually makes it four local 4x400 teams headed east for the championships. The Mounties girls are seeded 23rd with Sophia Mele, Lily McDermott, Chase Hoey and Maggie Nichols.
The Mounties send three individuals to compete in five events as well. Senior standouts Jackie Wells and Elizabeth Dupras will compete in two events each, while Maggie Nichols races the 100. Her 13.16-second qualifying time seeds her 30th. The top seed is Elliana Tweedie of Westford Academy in 12.29.
Dupras is seeded 12th in the pentathlon. She was runner-up in the event at sectionals, amassing 2,528 points. The top competition at Norwell will be North Reading's Katelyn Gorgani, who seeds with 3,030 points. Dupras is also set to run the 100 hurdles, which she qualified for in 16.39. She's seeded 26th, with the top seed Katherine Duren of Central Catholic posting a 14.05.
Wells is seeded 23rd in the 800 in 2:21.36. The top seed is Iris Bergmann of Concord-Carlisle in 2:11.76. She's also 24th in the 400 with Elliot, posting a time of 1:02.17.
Central/Western Mass. D-I javelin champion Meredith McCandless will represent Pittsfield High as the 13th seed with a throw of 103 feet, 8 inches last week. Though her season-best is 109-04. Also representing the Generals is Kieran Coscia for the boys discus and Sincere Moorer for boys triple jump. Coscia's throw of 135-10 earned him the 14th seed. Moorer's leap of 42-07 has him 15th.
Finally, Hoosac Valley junior Lilly Boudreau qualified in the 400 hurdles. She is seeded 20th with a time of 1:07.74. The top seed is Megan Webb of Wellesley in 1:02.74.