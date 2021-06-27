NORWELL — The track and field programs of Berkshire County kept grinding right until the very end of the MIAA season, sending a handful of the best local athletes to compete at the All-State Championships at Norwell High School over the weekend.
Pittsfield High had the strongest showing, scoring points in both the boys and girls meet, with the boys amassing 10 points and placing in a tie for 24th out of 80 scoring teams. Acton-Boxborough won the meet with 47 points.
The Generals wound up with three fourth-place finishes, two for the boys and one for the girls, which were the best finishes of anyone from the Berkshires.
Emmanuel Nda, the Central/Western Mass. D-I champion in the 100-meter dash, focused on that race this weekend and qualified for the final heat with a preliminary race of 11.13 seconds. In the final, he put down a 10.98 to place fourth. The race was won by South Hadley's Jonas Clarke in 10.67.
Nda's fellow senior teammate, Sincere Moorer, was new to track this season, but that didn't stop him from riding out the spring till its climax. Moorer placed second at sectionals in the triple jump with a best leap of 42 feet, 7 inches. On Saturday at Norwell, he tacked on over a foot to that and cleared 44-feet even, good for fourth place overall. He was an inch out of both third and fifth place. The event was won by Alex Dacruz of New Bedford in 44-11.25.
The final fourth-place finish actually came during Thursday's portion of the state meet, and it belonged to another senior in Pittsfield's Meredith McCandless. McCandless' previous PR in javelin had come in the regular season finale, though she still went out and won a Central/Western Mass. title last week. And the Generals star just kept improving. Her throw of 110-05 at Norwell placed her fourth in the event. It was also a new personal best by over a foot. Taunton's Hannah McEntee won javelin in 125-11.
The Generals' final state qualifier was Kieran Coscia in boys discus, where he spun it 140-08 for ninth place. It was a monster performance and a season-best by nearly five feet. The top discus throw was Joseph Duggan of Lincoln-Sudbury with a new state record of 180-05.
It was a strong meet as well from Mount Greylock senior standout Elizabeth Dupras, who competed in two events after qualifying in both pentathlon and the 100 hurdles. She was 20th in the high hurdles, finishing in 16.24, a new season-best. Katherine Duren of Central Catholic set a new meet record of 13.72. However, it was the pentathlon where Dupras shined while representing the Berkshires.
Dupras amassed 2,765 points to place sixth overall. Katelyn Gorgenyi of North Reading was tops with 3,188. Dupras' best events were the 800 and high jump. She finished the 800 in 2:40.16, just two seconds off the lead in third place. She also tied for third in high jump, clearing 4-11.5. She was sixth in long jump with a 16-08 leap, ninth in the 100 hurdles in 16.72 and 12th in shot put with a throw of 23-10.75.
Mount Greylock had the biggest county contingent on hand, with classmate Jackie Wells competing in both the 800 and 400. She was 22nd in the 400 in 1:02.65, and 14th in the 800 in 2:19.88, a 2-second season-best. Makayla Paige of Tewksbury won that event in 2:10.66.
Lenox's Mary Elliot placed 11th in the 400, finishing in 58.77, while Aleia Gisolfi-McCready of Lexington took that event in 55.25.
Greylock was also represented by Maggie Nichols, who placed 24th in the 100 with a time of 13.13, .01 off the local best mark this season. Elliana Tweedie won the race in 12.19.
The Lenox and Greylock girls squared off in the 4x400, with the sectional champion Millionaires quartet of Solia Schmid, Elyssa Scrimo, Savannah Reber and Mary Elliot placing 18th, one spot in front of their local rivals. The Lenox girls crossed in 4:13.17, while Greylock's Sophia Mele, Lily McDermott, Chase Hoey and Maggie Nichols were 19th in 4:17.62. All eight of those girls are due back next year.
As is Hoosac Valley junior Lilly Boudreau, who qualified for and finished 20th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:07.74. Megan Webb of Wellesley won the event in 1:02.74.
In terms of team results for the girls, the meet was won by Westford Academy with 40.5 points. Pittsfield was 47th with five points. Mount Greylock was 61st with three points.
On the boys side, Berkshire County got a top-10 finish by Monument Mountain in the 4x400, which also featured Lenox.
The sectional champion Spartans had Gavin Santos, Colin Kinne, Quinn Redpath and Lucien Firth place 10th in 3:29.61. Lenox's team of Harry Touloukian, Ely Carroll, Ted Yee and Andre Collins was 15th in 3:32.21. Both of those marks are PRs for those teams this season.