FITCHBURG — Three Berkshire County wrestling programs sent five wrestlers back to Game On Fitchburg for the MIAA All-State Championships over the weekend.
Monument Mountain had both Ely Cormier and Colin Kinne in Fitchburg, and both left with wins giving the Spartans six points, tops among local teams. Monument tied for 70th in the monster field.
Cormier was pinned in 1:23 of his 126-pound opener by Kyle Gidman of Hingham. However, he wrestled back to .500 with a pin of his own. Cormier fell Arlington's Bryan Cerabone in 5:46 of the consolation opener.
Cormier was eliminated in the next round by Alex Paxhia of Milton with a 3:35 pin.
Wrestling at 113 pounds, Kinne had a similar tale. He was pinned in 4:42 of the opener by Anthony Vickers of Northbridge. He then took down Wakefield's Gavin Bayers in 3:02 of the consolation bracket.
Kinne was three seconds from a reprieve in the next round, but Jack Dragoumanos of Tyngsborough pinned him in 1:57.
Taconic sent Broc Healy and Noah Poirier to Game On and came home with four points.
Poirier picked up a consolation win at 152 pounds, but finished his journey to All-States 1-2.
After a bye, he was pinned by Andover's Jonathan Davila in 1:38. Poirier battled back though, turning the tides with a pin of Wakefield's Zach Arria in less than a minute.
He nearly went to distance in the next round, but was pinned by Aaron Cashton of Sharon in 5:26.
Healy had a first-round bye at 160 pounds, but was then defeated by Franklin's Alex Foley 12-8, and pinned by Billerica's Dominic Gird in 3:23.
Connor Lupiani represented Mount Everett with a win and four points.
Lupiani was pinned in 3:24 of his first match at 113 pounds, but then won a consolation bout against Longmeadow's Ryan Nero, pinning him in 2:24. In the next round, Lupiani was tech-fell by Riley Carlucci of Franklin, 15-0.