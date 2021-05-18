The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has gone along with Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement on Monday which will no longer make masks mandatory during spring sport practice and competition.
The MIAA released a statement on Tuesday that the athletic organization had lifted its mandate.
However, the final determination will be on a district-by-district decision.
“As has been the case throughout the year,” the MIAA statement read, “the final decision for a school to partake in a particular sport and/or to follow more stringent guidelines belongs at the local level.”
The Pittsfield Public Schools will not lower their mask requirements at this time.
“In the meantime, the Pittsfield Public Schools current mask/facial coverings policy remains in place,” read a statement sent out by Pittsfield director of athletics Jim Abel.
The statement went on to say that face masks must be worn in all school buildings, on school grounds and on transportation.
“This incudes students and staff participating in both indoor and outdoor academic and athletic event programming operated in Pittsfield, as well as visitors and spectators on Pittsfield school grounds,” the statement read. “This policy shall remain in pace until rescinded by the Pittsfield Public Schools School Committee.”
According to the statement, the Pittsfield School Committee will be meeting on Friday and will review the policy.
Mount Greylock athletic director Lindsey Von Holtz wrote in an email that the School Committee’s face-covering policy remains in effect. It could change if the School Committee votes to do so.
The announcement made by the Baker Administration and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs came out on Monday regarding the removal of mandatory masks and facial coverings.
The announcement was discussed by the MIAA’s Sports Medicine Committee late Monday and approved unanimously. That recommendation was forwarded to MIAA COVID-19 Task Force co-chairmen Thom Holdgate and Dr. Keith Crowley, MIAA president Jeffrey Granatino and executive director Bill Gaine. They all gave their approval to the updated EEA guidelines.
In a nutshell, athletes on spring teams are not required to wear a mask and don’t have to wear them on benches or in a dugout. Spectators, coaches, staff, officials who can social distance are not required to wear masks.
Since Berkshire County does not sponsor boys high school volleyball, there is no need for mask requirements for those indoor sports.
Lenox athletic director David Pugh wrote in an email that “Lenox will follow MIAA guidelines starting today. Fans will need to follow EEA guidelines.”
In Sheffield, Mount Everett will also be going along with the new MIAA guidelines.
“Following MIAA guidelines and SC policy changes. We plan on playing in the field without masks per changes made,” Mount Everett athletic director Josh King wrote in an email to the Eagle.
That is the same story at Hoosac Valley. Molly Meczywor is Hoosac’s co-athletic director, and in an email to the Eagle, wrote that Hoosac Valley will adhere to the EEA guidelines.
In addition, unmasked spectators at Hoosac must sit within their household pod, sit at a distance of greater than six feet from all other spectators and remain outside playing areas.