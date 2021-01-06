While the COVID-19 pandemic will determine what high school sports are going to look like in the winter, the so-called "Fall II," and spring seasons, one spring sport committee is starting to get the wheels in motion to plan for their season.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Baseball Committee met Wednesday morning, and began the arduous process of trying to decide what kind of season — assuming there is one — those athletes can have.
"A lot of us look at our spring sports from last year, and we're concerned about not giving kids opportunities. They lost out on the tournament last year, and we want to do something going forward for them," said Jay Costa, committee chairman and athletic director at Shrewsbury High School.
"I have mixed feelings about it, because to me it's important wanting to give kids an opportunity to have a tournament," he said. "But after going through a Fall I season and a winter season, and trying to formulate just opportunities for kids to play, I think that's been my No. 1 concern as an athletic director, just getting kids out there playing.
"While a tournament would be nice, I don't think a state tournament is viable."
The spring sports played in Berkshire County are baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse and tennis. None of those sports got to participate in a state tournament. In fact, none of those sports got to play a game or even practice.
While the MIAA could not wrap up state basketball finals due to the pandemic shutting sports down in mid-March, every high school team played a complete regular season and only eight teams did not get to play in state championship games.
That is what the Baseball Committee members are contending with as they decide how to move forward with a proposed 2021 spring season.
Back in August, the MIAA Board of Directors approved a "four-season" approach to high school sports. The Winter season runs from Nov. 30 until Feb. 21, while Fall II is set to start on Feb. 22 and run until April 25.
The Spring season would begin the next day and would wrap up by July 3.
The Board of Directors had moved football to the Fall II season and gave school districts the option of moving regular fall sports into that year. Berkshire County schools will also play soccer and potentially volleyball in Fall II, and some schools will run cross-country and play golf during that time.
The Shrewsbury athletic director said that playing games should be the main focus.
"If we can get them as many games as possible before the end of the school year," Costa said, "I think that should be our important focus. That's from an AD's standpoint and just my opinion."
Oxford baseball coach Justin Richards is the coaches representative on the committee, and he voiced the feelings of the state's high school coaches about trying to play games and having some kind of tournament if possible.
"I think all spring sports, all spring athletes got cut out of their entire season last year. With the MIAA developing this floating season, they're getting cut out of things again this spring," Richards said. "I talked about that in October. It's not just baseball. It's softball and lacrosse and track and boys volleyball. They're getting screwed. Last year was nobody's fault. This year, I think it should be longer. Baseball is an outdoor sport. It's a safe sport to play.
"As soon as the school year ended in June, they were playing baseball and softball all summer long, and they ended up doing it safely."
This was to be the last year of sectional tournaments, as in the 2021-22 school year, the MIAA had previously voted to begin a statewide tournament format. So 2021 was to be the last year of the four sectional tournaments.
"These kids, they're looking for competition and having an end result, even if it's just sectional," Richards said. "If it's MIAA-sanctioned sectionals, so the kids know in the last week of June and the beginning of July, they have this to look forward to. This is coming up. There's going to be a playoff. Get creative. Are you letting in eight teams or 16 teams. The kids deserve it. They deserve it in every single sport."
While no formal action was taken, Costa said that the ball should get rolling toward having at least a framework of a potential playoff system.
Pembroke High School principal Marc Talbot, representing District 9, is one committee member who agrees with Oxford's Richards about building a framework, even if it is never used.
"A scenario that I don't want to be in is, things are better by the spring and we could potentially do that," Talbot said, referring to a possible tournament, "and because we weren't ready to do that, the kids lose the opportunity. I get where we are in the winter. I'm living like everyone else, and maybe I am foolishly optimistic. I am looking forward to things to improve as we progress through the spring semester here.
"Can't we do what everyone is saying, and that is plan for a spring season that has league play and have in a schedule someplace for a tournament, even if it is only a sectional, if we can do it?"