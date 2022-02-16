TD Garden, the home of the Celtics and the Bruins, will not be the home of high school basketball state semifinal games in 2022.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement on Tuesday afternoon that reaffirmed the position that there will be no semifinals on Causeway Street. Despite an effort to push back, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted 13-5 in opposition to a motion to bring some semifinal games back to the house that Patrice Bergeron and Paul Pierce built.
The MIAA announced back in January that the 10 state championship games will be played over three days, March 18-20, at Lowell's Tsongas Center.
In its statement on Tuesday, the MIAA's position is that "Changes in the tournament structure also have presented MIAA with an opportunity to consider equity issues related to the venues in which the games are played. In the past, when the Basketball Tournament was structured around four divisions, the semifinal round games between North and South were played at the TD Garden, while West and Central semifinals were played at high school and college venues. This created an uneven experience for athletes and teams competing at the same level from different parts of the state. Therefore, this year, all semifinal games in the Basketball Tournament will be played in comparable high school and college venues, and all games in the finals round will be played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell."
While the committee members, meeting remotely Wednesday morning, were told that this decision was final, it did not keep some members from speaking out.
"I'd be less than candid if I said I wasn't disappointed in the MIAA decision not to use the Boston Garden. I thought this group voted the last time that we wanted to use it in some capacity, recognizing that only having eight time slots is an issue," said Bob Rodgers, the athletic director at Whitman-Hanson High School. "I think the release that the MIAA used, talking about equity and hockey gets to play there, they get to play their games at the Boston Garden. I think most people would agree, as I talked to coaches after that release went out yesterday, I think they'd rather have an opportunity that some got to play rather than none got to play."
Rodgers, who also coaches boys basketball at the school, made a motion that the Basketball Committee recommend that a drawing would determine which divisions could play in windows at the Garden on March 14 or 15, with the others being sent to either college or large high school gyms across the state.
"Twelve out of the 20 communities are going to have no change," committee chair Jeff Newhall, the athletic director and girls basketball coach at St. Mary's (Lynn), said. "As a coach, if we're at that level, I'll play at the Boston Public Garden. I don't care if it's at the TD Garden. I just want to be there."
Steven Dubzinski is the principal at Leominster High School. The committee member said that the rest of the committee needs to worry about the message it is sending, that the venue is more important than the game.
"I kind of agree with Jeff. If I was in a state semifinal game or a state final game, I want to celebrate that accomplishment and not necessarily the venue," Dubzinski said. "I get it. Maybe moving forward next year when we have some time, but this decision has been made. Everyone would like to play at the Garden. But you have to understand, from a Central Mass. and a Western Mass. perspective, we play in high school settings right up through the finals. We played at Springfield Central one year in a semifinal.
"I really went to focus on celebrating the accomplishment."
While state semifinals are scheduled for March 14-16, the Garden is "free" on March 14 and 15.
The committee said that state semifinal sites include American International College and Worcester State. WPI could be a site, but the school currently has restrictions.
In addition, MCLA could be in the mix, as might be Wahconah High School. Westfield, Central, Sci-Tech and Chicopee Comp are other Western Mass. high schools with large enough capacity and are willing to host semifinals. The Australian indy rock band Tame Impala is playing the Garden on March 16, so the 15th might be a day for setting up for that concert.
The committee reaffirmed the cutoff date for games will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The brackets for the 10 divisions will be released during the day on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Tournament play is scheduled to start on Monday, the 28th.