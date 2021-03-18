When the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's statewide basketball tournament goes into effect in 2022, the schedule will look different. At the same time, it will look somewhat similar to what teams are used to seeing.
The MIAA's Basketball Committee met Thursday morning and went over the schedule for what will be the inaugural statewide tournament. The statewide tournament formula was approved by the member schools of the MIAA just over a year ago. The new tournament structure will involve 32-team brackets, similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, with teams seeded by a power rating system without regard to location.
A western Massachusetts team could have to travel to the Merrimack Valley for a first-round tournament game, or conversely, a South Shore team might have to come to Berkshire County for a tournament appearance.
"This is kind of a map of how we see it being played out," said Jeff Newhall, the athletic director at St. Mary's (Lynn) and chairman of the committee.
According to the schedule for 2022, the cutoff date for games to count toward power ratings would be Thursday, Feb. 24. Seedings would take place on Friday, Feb. 25 and/or Saturday, Feb. 26. Preliminary-round games would be scheduled between Feb. 28-March 2.
Games in the newly-determined round of 32 would take place March 3-5, with the round of 16 March 7-10. Quarterfinals, which would replace sectional championship games, would be played March 11-12. The state semifinals would be scheduled for March 14-16, with the championship games to be played March 19.
The Round of 32 and the quarterfinal round are placed on the calendar through Saturday of their particular week. Newhall said that was designed with games matching up teams on opposite ends of the commonwealth on the docket.
"We left open the possibility in, at least the first two weekends, of if there was a big travel situation, utilizing Saturday for the travel reasons right off the bat," Newhall said. "It's not necessarily a Thursday night or a Friday night, if it is a long-distance travel, it could be a Saturday game, the same with the quarterfinals."
The plan for the new state tournaments is for home teams to host games through the quarterfinal round, so basketball is no exception. State semifinals and finals would be held on neutral courts.
Bob Rodgers, the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Whitman-Hanson — Taconic's would've-been state final foe last year, did ask if TD Garden was still in play for tournament games. Historically, the Eastern Massachusetts championships, featuring games between the North and South sectional winners, had been played on the parquet. The committee chairman said that's only part of the question.
"We need to find 20 neutral site locations, or 10 that are going to have doubleheaders, or whatever it's going to be," Newhall said. "It's hard, I think at this point, to really pinpoint where they are going to be, because it's a statewide tournament. Say in Division I, the final four are all Western Mass. schools. To play those games on a Tuesday afternoon in Boston doesn't make a ton of sense. We have to come up with a formula."
Rodgers jumped in to say that it was his belief that Western Mass. teams would make the trip to play at the Garden, were it part of the rotation.
"I would imagine the Western Mass. schools, and I can't speak for them, but if they could play at the Garden they would want to do that," Rodgers said, "even if it meant driving."
The talk then turned to trying to line up higher-caliber facilities, and that will be looked into.
"Is there any proactive approach from the association to reach out, maybe a letter to all college presidents or college athletic directors, and I'm not just speaking about basketball. I'm using this as sports in general," committee member and Worcester Public Schools athletic director Dave Shea said. "Is the association going to be proactive in saying that our sports in this new state tournament setup, when we get to the state semifinals and finals, we're going to be looking at great venues?"
The committee also heard about a couple of significant rules changes for next year. The 30-second shot clock would reset to 15 if the clock had gone under 15 and the offensive team retained possession of the ball. In addition, girls basketball will see the implementation of a 10-second backcourt call. Now, girls teams will need to bring the basketball across midcourt in 10 seconds or lose possession.