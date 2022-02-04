The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its second week of power ratings on Wednesday afternoon. With three Berkshire County teams atop their respective divisions, little has changed.
In the three divisions where Berkshire County teams reside, the Taconic boys along with the Wahconah and Hoosac Valley girls remain the No. 1 teams in their respective divisions.
The Taconic boys are the No. 1 team in the Division V boys ratings, a division with 84 teams in it. In Division IV, the Wahconah girls remain No. 1 out of 65 teams, while the Hurricanes remain No. 1 in the 91-team Division V field.
High school basketball teams have passed the halfway point of league seasons on the calendar. The cutoff date for games to be reported is Thursday, Feb. 24, with the brackets for the five divisions set to be unveiled on Friday, Feb. 25.
The top 32 teams in each division, plus any and all teams with .500 or better records will qualify for the tournament. The finals are the weekend of March 18-20.
With the Week 2 ratings, one school is No. 1 in both boys and girls basketball. St. Mary’s of Lynn has been No. 1 in boys Division III, while the St. Mary’s girls surpassed Medway as the No. 1 team in the division.
Boys rankingsPittsfield rose in the 69-team Division III field to 22nd. The Generals were 29th last week. Pittsfield is one of two Western Mass. teams in the D-III field. Belchertown went from 19 to 18 this week.
St. Mary’s and New Mission are 1 and 2 in Division III. Norton moved up to No. 3, while newcomers Abington and Tech Boston round out the top five.
Wahconah and Monument Mountain remain in the top 10 in the 60-team Division IV boys field. The Warriors, who were No. 4 in the first week, remain No. 4 this week. Monument is No. 7 this week, and that’s a rise from the 10th spot in the first week.
There was a change atop Division III. Randolph replaces Burke as the No. 1 team, with Burke sliding to No. 2. Springfield International Charter School, ranked ninth in the first week, moves up to third with Wahconah fourth. Cape Cod Academy remains No. 5.
Wahconah and Monument are the only Berkshire County teams in Division IV. The other Western Mass. teams that fall within the top 32 are 15th-ranked South Hadley and No. 16 Frontier Regional.
The Green and Gold remain atop the 84-team Division V field, with Springfield’s Baystate Academy still ranked second. The was a flip right below them, as Drury moved from No. 4 to No. 3, while Hoosac Valley goes from 3 to 4. The top five are rounded out by Springfield’s Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School, rising from ninth to fifth.
Division V is a real Western Massachusetts-centric group, with 17 of the top 32 teams from either Berkshire County or the Pioneer Valley. The other Berkshire County schools in the D-V rankings are Mount Greylock (12), Lenox (15), McCann Tech (29), Lee (30) and Mount Everett (32).
Girls rankings
Liz Kay’s Wahconah squad and Holly McGovern’s Hoosac Valley team have retained the top spots in their respective divisions.
In the 65-team Division IV, Wahconah is No. 1, but the teams behind the Warriors in the top five have been shuffled around.
Boston’s Cathedral High School moved up from its No. 5 slot in Week 1 to No. 2 this week. The rest of the top five are Amesbury, Malden Catholic School for Girls and Western Mass. rival South Hadley.
Six other Western Mass. teams are within the top 32 in Division IV. Monument Mountain is 18th this week, down from 14 in the first week. Easthampton is sixth, with Southwick 16th, Frontier 17th, Hampshire Regional 24th and Pope Francis 26th.
In Division V, the top of the charts is identical to the first week, with Hoosac at No. 1. The Green and Gold supplanted Springfield International Charter School (the former Sabis) as the No. 2 team. Taconic was third in the first week out of the 91 teams listed in the Division V rankings. Springfield International Charter dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.
Millis was fifth in the first week and is third this week, while Hopedale is fifth.
Division V has six Berkshire teams within the top 32, and two more just outside that. Lee is ranked seventh this week with Drury eighth. The Blue Devils were sixth in Week 1 and the Wildcats were eighth. The top 10 is rounded out by familiar foes Palmer in ninth and Monson in 10th.
The Mount Greylock girls are 25th this week, while McCann Tech is 28th. Just outside the top 32 are Mount Everett (37) and Lenox (39).
In the 62-team Division III field, Pittsfield fell from seventh to 12th, but is still safely within the top 32 for the bracket which comes at the end of the month. There is one other school from Western Mass. in the Division III field, Belchertown. The Oriole girls are 30th this week.
Four of the top five teams in D-III remain the same, but their positions have been shuffled.
St. Mary’s moved up from No. 2 to the top spot, while Week 1 top team Medway is now No. 2. Bishop Fenwick and Norwell, Nos. 3 and 4 last week, are now 4 and 5. Dover-Sherborn has moved up to the No. 3 position.