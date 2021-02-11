When or if high school football or soccer practices are held indoors during the Fall II season, the number of athletes participating will remain at 25.
That's what the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors approved during a virtual meeting Thursday. The vote was 20-0.
Leading up to the vote was a Monday meeting by the MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee, and the discussion centered around the Feb. 8 guidance from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
"They passed a motion 16-1-0, to maintain the previous requirement from the EEA that no more than 25 players can be on an indoor playing surface," said MIAA assistant director Richard Pierson, referring to the Sports Medicine Committee. "This will limit the total amount of participants in an indoor gymnasium. Using the basketball court dimensions as a playing surface, which is what we used in the winter season, that would be 25 person maximum per court."
That means a football team could begin practicing for the Fall II season indoors, but the number of players inside a gymnasium at one time could be limited.
Pierson told the Board that the number could rise from 25 depending on the layout of a gymnasium or field house. If a gym had two full basketball courts running width-wise, both could host 25 athletes. But there would have to be 14 feet spacing between groups.
The Sports Medicine Committee also voted to remove spectator limits from outdoor events. According to the SMC, and approved by the board, the new rules allow for parents and siblings to attend outdoor events — primarily for the Fall II season. There is no limit on the numbers, but the limits are for the aforementioned family members.
In other news from the Board of Directors meeting, the MIAA will begin the process of replacing longtime executive director Bill Gaine. Gaine announced that he would retire after 42 years with the organization.
"I just had a great run and you people have been very meaningful," Gaine said to the Board, "and I applaud so much, the wisdom you have provided over the years. I'm grateful."
MIAA Board chairman Jeffrey Granatino, the superintendent of the Marshfield Public Schools, said the process for finding a replacement has begun. He said that he has reached out to Board members who wish to be on the search committee.
"We have Bill with us until Sept. 1," Granatino said. "We have that time frame to do our hiring. We're looking forward to that process, but those will be some big shoes to fill."
As to the search process, that should be getting into gear shortly.
"This is a huge position to fill," Granatino said. "We want to do it right. We want to make sure we're thorough and inclusive of all folks who want to be part of this association. It's an important job for our stakeholders, for the people of Massachusetts. We want to do it right and we will have a group looking at what those particulars will be."