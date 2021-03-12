There will be a postseason for high school athletes in Berkshire County and across Massachusetts. Just how that postseason will look is still not certain.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors met Friday afternoon and unanimously approved a plan for sectional tournament play. At the same time, the Board approved sending out a survey to member high schools to determine whether there is enough support to extend the postseason into a complete state championship round.
"I think it's really important to note that we are having a tournament now this spring," MIAA Board of Directors president Jeff Granatino, the superintendent of the Marshfield Public Schools, said. "It may not be a state tournament. It very well could be, but we're waiting for more feedback on that. The work of the TMC [Tournament Management Committee] and the work of this board created the first sectional tournament since last winter, the 2019-20 winter season. We haven't been able to have any sectional tournament this fall, this winter or in Fall II, and the fact that we're going to be able to have at least that — and maybe a state tournament — is tremendous.
"Our spring students do deserve that."
The survey was being drafted after the meeting, and was going out to every principal in the state. The Board of Directors will give schools Monday and Tuesday to respond, and will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, to take a final vote.
The vote came 12 months to the day after the last MIAA-sponsored state semifinal basketball game, Monson and Maynard in the Division IV girls semifinal, had been scheduled.
The vote also came after Monday's meeting of the Tournament Management Committee, which had unanimously approved a plan for sectional playoffs. Those playoffs would have closely resembled the current sectional structure that lead to championships and state semifinals.
In the wake of Monday's TMC vote, a groundswell of support had begun to be heard about going the extra distance to being able to crown state champions in spring sports. Those in favor cited the fact that last year, the spring athletes not only did not get to participate in postseason play, they did not get to participate in regular-season competition.
The Board of Directors allowed two guest speakers. Needham boys volleyball coach Dave Powell and his captain, Owen Fanning, spoke in favor of a state playoff. Powell cited the fact that some 4,600 people had signed a petition in support.
"It is my sincere hope that the MIAA will approach potential logistics issues that come with a full bracket as obstacles to overcome rather than barriers to limit competition," Fanning said. "I respectfully request the Board consider reinstating the full state finals tournament, and let the athletes play it out."
Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon, a member of the TMC who chaired the sub-committee that came up with the plan for sectional tournaments, made a presentation on behalf of the TMC, which unanimously approved the proposal. The MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee and COVID-19 Task Force also voted overwhelmingly to approve this plan.
The plan was the same one presented to the TMC on Monday. Schools would be able to opt into the sectional tournament up until June 15. Under the plan, seeding meetings would take place on June 16 and/or 17, with the round of 16 games being played June 18-19. The quarterfinal round would be June 21, semifinals on June 23, and the championship games on June 26. All games would be played on the home fields of the higher-seeded teams, with seeds determined by winning percentage. There would be no minimum winning percentage for teams to opt-in.
Teams hosting championship games would, however, have to accommodate a minimum of two spectators per student-athlete from the game-day roster. If the higher seed could not do that because of restrictions, the TMC's site determination policy would be used.
Once the motion was made and seconded, Board members began discussing the TMC plan and the possibility of expanding.
"What I think is great about the plan is it offers something for everybody. You can opt in. You can opt out. You can continue with your regular season. You can decide to go into the tournament. You can lose in the first round and you can continue playing," Cambridge Rindge and Latin athletic director Tom Arria said. "There's pretty much options for everyone. The one thing that I think we have to think about is that we're taking options away from one group of people, and that is what will be the best teams in the state."