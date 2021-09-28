The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors has approved recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for all student-athletes competing in winter sports.
The Board of Directors, meeting in a virtual session Tuesday morning, said yes overwhelmingly to the recommendation. There were zero no votes among the 24 members in the meeting, with only one abstention.
"In terms of our association and the way that it runs and does business, I would only imagine that we would want to strongly recommend vaccinations," Cambridge athletic director Tom Arria said prior to the vote.
The recommendation came from the MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee in a 20-0-0 vote.
Board president Lindsey von Holtz, the athletic director at Mount Greylock, asked new MIAA executive director Robert Baldwin if the MIAA talked to counsel about potentially mandating vaccinations. Von Holtz said that some Western Massachusetts districts were not able to require such vaccinations.
"We're not requiring," said Baldwin, the former superintendent of the Fairhaven school district, who began his tenure Sept. 1.
"The Sports Medicine Committee votes 20-0. To me, it's a no-brainer," he said. "We're highly recommending that we have as many of our student-athletes vaccinated as possible. We are not requiring it. We are not telling people they have to. We are making a strong statement that our student-athletes, so they can maximize their participation in the winter sports when they are inside, are vaccinated."
While the MIAA Board did not vote to mandate vaccinations, members of the board did bring up the fact that a site like TD Garden is mandating all patrons age 12-and-older to either be fully vaccinated or to have had a qualifying negative test to enter the arena. Spectators and athletes would have to provide proof of one or the other.
The same might be said for other sites across Massachusetts during the fall sports postseason and the coming winter sports postseason.
"We as an association need to be looking at where we're hosting," von Holtz said, "because if we can't legally require [vaccinations], there's no way me personally would approve a school not being able to participate because of something like this. Does that mean, we have to look further at where we are hosting?"
In another piece of news from the Board of Directors meeting, MIAA associate executive director Sherry Bryant updated the board about the on-ramp to the new state championship tournament formats.
"We're really excited about this opportunity to re-energize our tournaments in a different way," said Bryant, referring to the new 32-team statewide tournament fields. The sectional tournament structure is no more. Now in most sports, the state has been divided into five separate divisions, with schools being put into divisions closer to their school populations than what might have occurred in the past.
"This is an opportunity for change and adding some excitement to what we're offering to our student-athletes," she said. "TMC feels very confident with what we're rolling out, and we hope you feel confident as well."
One area that coaches and administrators have been talking about since the new system was voted in was the possibility of power ratings being made public prior to when the various tournaments are seeded.
Bryant said that the first power ratings could be released this week. She did say, however, that the ratings and rankings would be more accurate if every high school in the Commonwealth reported all of its scores as the coaches and athletic directors have been directed to."
"Those that have already heard me at district workshops or in sports committee rooms have heard that message repeated as well," she said. "We need the scores. We need you to get the scores in. We need everyone to be on board with helping us get there."