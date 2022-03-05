DALTON — Whitinsville Christian put a scare into coach Dustin Belcher's Wahconah boys on Friday night, but the Warriors didn't cave and emerged with a 65-52 win.
The 13-point victory is a far cry from Wahconah's 27-23 deficit at halftime. It took a 24-6 third quarter to turn this MIAA Division IV State Tournament game on its head.
Those 24 points came from three sources, as Jesse Chapman rose to the occassion to join leading scorers Brody Calvert and Pat McLaughlin. Chapman had eight of his 21 points in the third, while Calvert poured in nine of his team-high 26. McLaughlin put down a 3-pointer in the frame and finished with 13 points.
Calvert helped close the game out with a 7 of 10 fourth quarter from the foul line. Wahconah was 18 of 28 in the game. No. 29 Whitinsville attempted only 10 free throws, but did get a game-high 28 points from Nathan Laphael. Even he, though, was held to two points in the third.
The fourth-seeded Warriors will host in the Round of 16 as well, with No. 20 West Bridgewater coming to Dalton. West Bridgewater successfully pulled the upset on Friday night by breezing through No. 14 Frontier 79-51.
———
WHITINSVILLE CHRISTIAN (52)
Jiang 0-0-0, DeNorseia 4-0-10, PLantinga 0-0-0, MacGillinaj 1-0-2, Massotti 3-2-8, Holm 0-0-0, Gaulette 0-0-0, Gilbert 0-0-0, Deters 1-0-2, Casey 0-0-0, Laphael 11-4-28, Schneider 1-0-2. Totals 21-6-52.
WAHCONAH (65)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 7-10-26, Pickard 0-0-0, Chapman 7-7-21, Melle 0-0-0, Boland 0-0-0, Noyes 2-1-5, McLaughlin 6-0-13, Wildrick 0-0-0, Dowd-Smith 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 22-18-65.
Whitinsville 15 12 6 19 — 52
Wahconah 11 12 24 18 — 65
3-pointers — WC 4 (Laphael 2, DeNorseia); W 3 (Calvert 2, McLaughlin).
Taconic boys 65, Upper Cape Cod Tech 46
PITTSFIELD — Top-seeded Taconic leveraged a 24-6 first-quarter run in a big win on Friday night.
Sam Sherman launched four 3-point shots and Tayvon Sandifer scored 15 points as the Green and Gold advanced to the MIAA D-V Round of 16 with the win.
Sandifer scored seven points in the first quarter, while Sherman, who scored a game-high 18 points, made his money with 11 points in the third.
Sean Harrigan scored in every quarter and closed with 14 points.
Looking forward, Taconic will play No. 16 Salem Academy Charter at 5 p.m. on Monday. Salem topped No. 17 Greenfield and will now face a Taconic team that has now won seven-straight games.