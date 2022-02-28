The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released brackets for the state basketball tournaments over the weekend.
On the boys side, 10 of the 11 Berkshire County teams have had their hats tossed in the ring. The Lee boys finished 6-13 and ranked 44th in the MIAA Division V Power Ratings, landing outside the field. The top 32 teams based on power ratings, plus teams that finish .500 or better are eligible to play in the five statewide divisional tournaments.
There are seven boys teams which have received preliminary-round byes into Round of 32 games at toward the end of this opening week.
Three Berkshire County boys programs will begin tournament play this evening, all will do so at home. In fact, of the 19 local teams starting bracket play this week, only the Monument Mountain girls got the short end of a straw and must start on the road. A full girls bracket breakdown is available here.
Both the Taconic boys and Hoosac Valley girls — Western Massachusetts champions over the weekend along with the Taconic girls, Wahconah girls and Hoosac boys — will represent the county as No. 1 overall seeds in the Division V tournaments.
Bill Heaphy's THS squad is 17-4 and will await the winner of tonight's tilt between No. 33 Upper Cape Cod and No. 32 McCann Tech. That game for coach Chris Bullett's Hornets is in North Adams. McCann finished 12-8, but is looking to buck a four-game skid entering the postseason. That winner travels to Taconic for Friday night game.
Also in the D-V bracket, the Drury boys grabbed a No. 3 seed. After falling in the Western Mass. title game on Saturday, coach Jack Racette's crew is eager to get back on the floor. They will have to wait until Friday night to do so. The winner of No. 35 Tahanto and No. 30 Ayer Shirley will visit North Adams for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
Next up in boys D-V is the Western Mass. champion Hoosac boys, who earned a No. 5 seed and will face the winner of No. 28 Smith Academy and No. 37 Westfield Tech on Friday night in Cheshire. Hoosac, Drury and Taconic are all in different bracket quadrants. Hoosac could meet THS in the Final Four, while Drury is on the other half.
Also in the Blue Devils' quadrant are No. 11 Mount Greylock and No. 14 Lenox. The Mounties are playing the waiting game for the victor of tonight's tilt between No. 43 Cape Cod Tech and No. 22 Calvary Chapel Academy. Greylock will host the Round of 32 on Friday night. Coach Scott Sibley's Millionaires already know their foe, and will therefore play a day earlier. Lenox will host No. 19 Renaissance on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. A win by Lenox and Drury would set up a fourth matchup between the two Hampshire South rivals.
There are two D-V boys games slated locally for Tuesday. McCann and Upper Cape play at 5 p.m., while No. 31 Mount Everett hosts No. 34 Holbrook. Coach Jowe Warren's Eagles fell in a Western Mass. opener, but picked up two wins in its final three games over McCann and Lee to punch a tourney ticket. They'll kick off a double-header tonight in Sheffield at 4 p.m.
Moving up to Division IV, two more boys teams earned top-10 seeds. Coach Dustin Belcher's Wahconah team is No. 4, while coach Randy Koldys' Monument Mountain Spartans are No. 7. The Bi-County East foes split their regular season series, but won't meet again until a potential state championship game, as they are on opposite sides of the bracket.
Wahconah tops its quadrant and will await the winner of tonight's game between No. 29 Whitinsville Christian and No. 36 Sturgis Charter West, for a Friday night matchup. Koldys will be trying to get his hands on film of No. 26 Blackstone Valley, which will visit the seventh-seeded Spartans on Friday. Monument's quadrant is topped by Springfield ICS, which fell to Taconic in the Western Mass. final. Randolph is the top seed in D-IV.
In Division III, Pittsfield High was the county's lone entrant, and the Generals punched their ticket by by rating 28th by the MIAA. So, despite a 5-15 record against a tough schedule, PHS will enter the state tournament in its first year under head coach Mitch Scace. The Generals will have to play a preliminary-round game as the No. 28 seed, but they do get to host against No. 37 Southeastern, a vocational school from South Easton. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight in Pittsfield. The Generals' quadrant is topped by No. 4 Norton. Saint Mary's of Lynn is the No. 1 seed in D-III.