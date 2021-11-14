WESTFIELD — Much was unknown about the new MIAA state cross-country qualifiers held across Massachusetts on Saturday.
What would the competition be like? How were waves broken up? What kind of awards ceremony would there be with the idea of a "Western Mass. Championship" wiped out?
What was known for the individuals and teams competing, was what they personally were capable of. And for seven Berkshire County squads, plus a smattering of individuals, that alone was enough to have a successful trip to Stanley Park on Saturday at the Division III qualifying meet. The Mount Greylock girls and boys, Lenox girls and boys, Wahconah boys, Lee girls and Monument Mountain girls all earned top-seven finishes in their respective waves and will therefore advance to the MIAA state meet on Saturday in Wrentham.
BOYS RACES
The Lenox boys finished just shy of earning a trophy in Division III-C. However, the Millionaires are hoping to fry some bigger fish in a week at Wrentham.
A runner-up spot by two points at Stanley Park should provide both the confidence and motivation to come out blazing on Saturday. Lenox's Max Adam and Dennis Love were among the leaders from the jump in the day's penultimate race, and finished in 16 minutes, 43 seconds and 16:45, good for fourth and fifth place, respectively.
"I felt really good, a 3-second PR, so I'm happy with that. It turned out to be a pretty good course, good weather," said Adam, who like Love is a junior. "Dennis and I just ran together and felt like we did pretty well with the pacing and positioning."
Lenox packed all five scoring runners into the top 20, with Renzo Vargas 11th, Cormac Mathews 17th and Harry Touloukian 19th. Just 73 seconds separated Adam and Touloukian, but it wasn't enough to overcome Parker Charter of Devens. Parker got an individual title from Caleb Hatlevig in 16:18 and held off Lenox 52-54.
"I think we can," make those 2 points up, said Adam. "I know Harry will have a strong race next weekend, and our 3 and 4 will keep improving and I think we'll have a good chance on Saturday. Our coach has us pretty rested, but not as rested as we'll be then."
In the same wave, the Mount Greylock boys placed fourth and will join Lenox at states. The Mounties were held off the podium, but put enough depth together to amass 178 points and clear the way to Wrentham. Junior Ezra Holzapfel was the top finisher for Greylock in 18th with a time of 17:53. Andrew Petropulos, Oliver Swabey, Rafael Mellow-Bartels and Vincent Welch all finished within 77 seconds of Holzapfel. None of that crew is seniors.
Division III-C also saw Hoosac Valley senior Justin Levesque stamp his return trip to states by finishing 12th overall in 17:39. Levesque was second among finishers from non-qualifying teams.
Lee senior Josh Perrier should also be making the trip to states as an individual. While the Wildcats placed 10th overall, Perrier was the 10th finisher from a non-qualifying team. He finished 32nd overall in 18:32, 1 second in front of the runner that would have knocked him out.
"It looks good, we've done the numbers and we really think he's in," said his coach. "We're very proud of the boys team. Boys cross-country racing is tough. Coming out of Berkshire County with two of the best teams, that makes it hard, but they make us competitive. We look at the teams that are perennials, and the young guys want to be there."
Coming out of the Division III-B meet, the Wahconah boys have reservations for Saturday as well. Coach Matt Pegorari's team stacked five scoring runners inside a span of 42 seconds to amass 173 points and firmly entrench itself in the state qualifier field.
"Had a cold all week, team has been banged up, but we just fought through," said Wahconah junior Lucas Wildrick. "We just knew we had a chance to go to states, so push through and have a strong finish.
Freshman Cadighan Gladu led the way in 26th overall with a time of 17:59. Sophomore Riley Gladu was 30th, and then sophomore Aidan Garcia, freshman Friz Sanders and Wildrick followed suit. A sixth Warrior, Shaine Dowd Smith, was one spot behind Wildrick for good measure.
"We ran an invitational here a few weeks ago and all had PRs, so tried to stay in that shape. Some of our guys came out of nowhere," said Wildrick. "These kids, even Fritz came up fifth in the county championships, Shaine too. They were running 22-23 [minutes], and now they're here beating me. So it's 'alright, I have to push through.' They kept me going today. Fritz passed me at some point, then Shaine and I had to hang with them."
In the first race of the day, Monument Mountain's Colby Sweet bolted himself into the state meet as an individual qualifier. His time of 18:29 in 28th place was the No. 7 finisher not tied to a qualifying team in the Division III-A wave.
In that same wave, Taconic's Cam Bencivenga finished just shy of a berth in 32nd with a time of 18:41.
Mount Everett's Charles Vion led three Eagles in the Division III-C wave, placing 91st.
The Division III-A meet was won by Marcus Reilly of Northbridge in 16:06, and Bishop Stang with 70 points. The III-B meet was won by Uxbridge's Aidan Ross in 15:11, the top time of the day and a 4:54 pace, and Littleton with 88 points. The III-C meet was won by Caleb Hatlevig of Parker Charter in 16:18, and Parker Charter with 52 points.