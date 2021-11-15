GARDNER — While the rest of Berkshire County's top runners were a relatively short drive away at Stanley Park, the Pittsfield High boys and girls varsity sevens had to trek to Gardner for the MIAA Division II state qualifier meet on Saturday.
Racing on the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, the Generals competed in the Division II-B waves in the middle of the day.
Jack Archey was the lone runner to emerge from the weekend with his season still alive, and he did so my the skin of his teeth and a strong finishing kick.
Archey, a PHS senior, conquered the course in 18 minutes, 2 seconds, placing him 23rd overall. Northampton's Riley Cole won the race in 16:19.
However, after the top seven qualifying teams shook out, the top 10 remaining individuals also earned a berth to this Saturday's state meet at Wrentham. Archey's 18:02 was the 10th fastest individual time in that group. Nevan Kelley of Grafton finished 24th overall in 18:05. Grafton, like Pittsfield, did not qualify as a team, meaning Archey got his spot by just three seconds.
As a team, the Pittsfield boys finished 23rd. Asa Chard was 55th in 18:55.
Newburyport won the boys team race with 66 points.
On the girls side, no individual Generals qualified for states, but the senior-laden PHS team did enough to place 20th, and had three athletes in the top 100. Grace Ungewitter was 62nd in 22:39, while seniors Sydney Ferris and Maddie Malumphy were 77th and 84th, respectively.
The girls race was won by Holliston with 25 points, and Holliston's Carmen Luisi was first individually in 18:41.