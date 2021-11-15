jack archey runs cross-country

Pittsfield senior Jack Archey finished 23rd overall on Saturday in Gardner at the MIAA Division II-B state qualifier.

GARDNER — While the rest of Berkshire County's top runners were a relatively short drive away at Stanley Park, the Pittsfield High boys and girls varsity sevens had to trek to Gardner for the MIAA Division II state qualifier meet on Saturday.

Racing on the Gardner Municipal Golf Course, the Generals competed in the Division II-B waves in the middle of the day. 

Pittsfield senior Maddie Malumphy was 84th at the MIAA Division II-B state qualifier.

Jack Archey was the lone runner to emerge from the weekend with his season still alive, and he did so my the skin of his teeth and a strong finishing kick.

Archey, a PHS senior, conquered the course in 18 minutes, 2 seconds, placing him 23rd overall. Northampton's Riley Cole won the race in 16:19.

However, after the top seven qualifying teams shook out, the top 10 remaining individuals also earned a berth to this Saturday's state meet at Wrentham. Archey's 18:02 was the 10th fastest individual time in that group. Nevan Kelley of Grafton finished 24th overall in 18:05. Grafton, like Pittsfield, did not qualify as a team, meaning Archey got his spot by just three seconds.

As a team, the Pittsfield boys finished 23rd. Asa Chard was 55th in 18:55. 

Newburyport won the boys team race with 66 points.

On the girls side, no individual Generals qualified for states, but the senior-laden PHS team did enough to place 20th, and had three athletes in the top 100. Grace Ungewitter was 62nd in 22:39, while seniors Sydney Ferris and Maddie Malumphy were 77th and 84th, respectively.

The girls race was won by Holliston with 25 points, and Holliston's Carmen Luisi was first individually in 18:41.

Pittsfield Boys (23rd, 530) — 23. Jack Archey 18:02, 54. Asa Chard 18:55, 129. Lennox Silverstro-Dias 20:47, 159. Dan Corbett 22:39, 165. Jonathan Douhan 23:20, 165. Zach Pupo 23:31, 166. Lucas Benoit 23:31.
Pittsfield Girls (20th, 458) — 62. Grace Ungewitter 22:39, 77. Sydney Ferris 23:16, 84. Maddie Malumphy 23:40, 115. Tess McCluskey 25:00; 125. Julia Baumann 25:19, 144. Lena Ungewitter 27:10, 149. Madelina Penna 27:45.